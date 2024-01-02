en English
India

Truckers’ Strike Triggers Fuel Panic Buying in India

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:35 am EST
India is witnessing an unprecedented wave of protests by truck drivers against new legal provisions in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which is set to replace the Indian Penal Code. The strike, sparked by the imposition of higher penalties for hit-and-run accidents, has led to widespread panic buying of fuel and fears of shortages in other essential supplies.

Strike Disrupts Normal Life

Protests have erupted in several states including Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. The strike has catalyzed the disruption of fuel supplies, with long queues forming at fuel pumps. Incidents of road blockades, burning of tires, and attacks on police officers have been reported, adding to the tension and chaos.

The New Law and Truckers’ Grievances

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita increases the penalties for causing death by rash or negligent acts not amounting to culpable homicide, especially if the driver escapes from or fails to report the incident. The penalties include up to 10 years in jail and a fine of Rs 7 lakh. Truckers argue that such penalties are excessive and potentially ruinous for their livelihoods if they were involved in an accident.

Demands and Implications

The truckers are demanding amendments to the new law, which they find unfairly punitive. They are calling for discussions with the government before the implementation of the law. The widespread protest and the ensuing fuel crisis underscore the deep-seated grievances of truckers and the potential implications of the law on their livelihoods. Authorities, however, have assured that there is no fuel shortage at petrol pumps and that adequate measures are being taken to maintain fuel supply.

India Protests Transportation
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

