Transport Officials Address Jeepney Modernization Protests in Press Conference

In a move to address the rising sentiments against the 2024 jeepney modernization program in the Philippines, transport officials convened a press conference to provide updates and dispel concerns. The modernization program, aiming to replace ageing jeepneys with newer, eco-friendly models, has seen significant resistance, particularly from jeepney drivers and operators apprehensive about the economic implications of obtaining new vehicles.

Understanding the Protests

The nationwide transport protest, led by transport groups Piston and Manibela, against the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), is due to the expected revocation of franchises of unconsolidated jeepneys and the perceived unpreparedness of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to fully implement the program. The groups are urging the Supreme Court to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) and are challenging the constitutionality of the modernization program.

Government’s Response

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and LTFRB, in response, have extended the deadline for franchise consolidation of PUVs in Metro Manila. They have also emphasized the benefits of the modernization program such as reduced pollution and improved safety standards. The officials acknowledged the challenges faced by those affected and discussed measures to assist drivers and operators during the transition, including financial aid options, loan programs, and training for maintenance of the new vehicles.

Addressing Misconceptions

The conference also served to clear misconceptions about the program, with officials reiterating their commitment to an approach that considers the livelihoods of small operators. As the nation braces for a larger protest organized by transport groups, the press conference was held in anticipation to clarify the economic impact on small-scale operators and the potential job loss and income reduction in the sector.

With the looming protest caravan organized by Manibela, the situation remains tense. The outcome of these protests and the government’s response to them will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the nation’s transport landscape.