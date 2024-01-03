en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Accident in Odisha: Negligence Allegations Spark Public Outrage

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:29 am EST
Tragic Accident in Odisha: Negligence Allegations Spark Public Outrage

In a heartrending incident, a high school teacher and his teenage son lost their lives to a speeding truck in the Subarnapur district of Odisha. Rajkumar Mahakud, 46, and his son, Ompreet, 17, were returning from the latter’s tuition classes when the accident occurred in Sonepur town late Tuesday evening.

Aftermath of the Accident

The truck responsible for the accident was found abandoned at the scene, with the driver nowhere to be found. This sparked public outrage, leading to a protest by the locals. Accusing the traffic police of negligence, the residents blocked the road and vandalized a police vehicle. In the chaos that ensued, Ompreet’s scooter was dragged for almost a kilometer and caught fire, subsequently setting the truck alight.

A Public Outcry

The public’s fury was such that the police had to resort to mild force to disperse the crowd. The situation remained tense with the locals demanding justice for Rajkumar and Ompreet, alleging that the tragedy was a direct result of the traffic police’s negligence.

Restoring Calm

The tense situation was eventually defused when Balangir MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo and officials from the Subarnapur district intervened. With their assurance of a thorough investigation into the incident, the blockade was finally lifted, marking the end of a tragic day in the district.

0
Accidents India Protests
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rise in Road Deaths in Ireland: A 2023 Overview

By BNN Correspondents

Kendal Safety Incident: Fallen Stonework Triggers Emergency Response and Temporary Closures

By Justice Nwafor

New Year's Day House Fire in Preble County: Potential Arson Under Investigation

By Wojciech Zylm

Truck Breakdowns Impact Traffic on Igando BRT Corridor; LASTMA Responds

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Fake Insurance Unveiled: A Wake-Up Call for Motorists in Nigeria ...
@Accidents · 17 mins
Fake Insurance Unveiled: A Wake-Up Call for Motorists in Nigeria ...
heart comment 0
Man Arrested After Three-Car Collision in Dundalk: No Significant Injuries Reported

By BNN Correspondents

Man Arrested After Three-Car Collision in Dundalk: No Significant Injuries Reported
Explosion and School Bus Accident Shake Kerala: A Day of Unfortunate Incidents

By Rafia Tasleem

Explosion and School Bus Accident Shake Kerala: A Day of Unfortunate Incidents
Emergency Response Tames Major Blaze in Ludhiana as Oil Tanker Overturns

By Dil Bar Irshad

Emergency Response Tames Major Blaze in Ludhiana as Oil Tanker Overturns
Ludhiana Engulfed: Fuel Tanker Sparks Major Fire on Flyover, No Casualties

By Geeta Pillai

Ludhiana Engulfed: Fuel Tanker Sparks Major Fire on Flyover, No Casualties
Latest Headlines
World News
Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Showdown
1 min
Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Showdown
Man Dies After Jumping from Moving Police Van: A Tragic Tale of Inadequate Medical Resources
1 min
Man Dies After Jumping from Moving Police Van: A Tragic Tale of Inadequate Medical Resources
Oklahoma's Groundbreaking Tax Credit to Support Family Caregivers
2 mins
Oklahoma's Groundbreaking Tax Credit to Support Family Caregivers
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Join ISPL as Team Owners
2 mins
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Join ISPL as Team Owners
Parental Consent Policy Impacts Student Participation in CMS
2 mins
Parental Consent Policy Impacts Student Participation in CMS
Meditation Market: A Flourishing Wellness Practice Set for Significant Growth
3 mins
Meditation Market: A Flourishing Wellness Practice Set for Significant Growth
Leon Bailey's Outstanding Performance Boosts Aston Villa to EPL Second Place
3 mins
Leon Bailey's Outstanding Performance Boosts Aston Villa to EPL Second Place
Colin Nixon Foresees Significant Impact of Potential Investment on Bangor
3 mins
Colin Nixon Foresees Significant Impact of Potential Investment on Bangor
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
3 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
3 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app