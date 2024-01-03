Tragic Accident in Odisha: Negligence Allegations Spark Public Outrage

In a heartrending incident, a high school teacher and his teenage son lost their lives to a speeding truck in the Subarnapur district of Odisha. Rajkumar Mahakud, 46, and his son, Ompreet, 17, were returning from the latter’s tuition classes when the accident occurred in Sonepur town late Tuesday evening.

Aftermath of the Accident

The truck responsible for the accident was found abandoned at the scene, with the driver nowhere to be found. This sparked public outrage, leading to a protest by the locals. Accusing the traffic police of negligence, the residents blocked the road and vandalized a police vehicle. In the chaos that ensued, Ompreet’s scooter was dragged for almost a kilometer and caught fire, subsequently setting the truck alight.

A Public Outcry

The public’s fury was such that the police had to resort to mild force to disperse the crowd. The situation remained tense with the locals demanding justice for Rajkumar and Ompreet, alleging that the tragedy was a direct result of the traffic police’s negligence.

Restoring Calm

The tense situation was eventually defused when Balangir MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo and officials from the Subarnapur district intervened. With their assurance of a thorough investigation into the incident, the blockade was finally lifted, marking the end of a tragic day in the district.