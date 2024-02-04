Torch March at Jahangirnagar University: A Demand for Justice

A wave of anger and solidarity washed over Jahangirnagar University in Bangladesh as students and faculty demanded justice for the rape of a woman on their campus. The movement took the form of a torch march, which started at the university's Shaheed Minar and wove its way through significant campus locations before culminating at the vice-chancellor's residence.

Protests Echo Across Campus

More than a hundred students converged in front of the administration office, their voices united in a call for action. The husband of the victim had initiated legal proceedings against six suspects, resulting in the arrest of four individuals. In response to the escalating protests, the university administration convened an emergency syndicate meeting.

Demands for Change

The march was followed by a rally, spearheaded by Mahfuz Islam Megh, a student from the Department of Environmental Sciences. He declared that the protests would not cease until the assailants were brought to justice. Sohagi Samia, a student from the drama and dramatics department, took the university to task for fostering a culture of fear. She criticized the administration's failure to address the root causes of such violence on campus.

Continuing the Fight

Alif Mahmud and Arif Sohail, students of the English and International Relations departments respectively, expressed their resolve to keep the movement alive. Their demands included the expulsion of non-students involved in the crime and a confrontation with those shielding rapists. The speakers also castigated the Chhatra League, a student political organization, accusing them of trading student futures for drugs under the pretense of opulence.