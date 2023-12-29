en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Tel Aviv Rally Calls for Ceasefire Amid Ongoing Conflict in Gaza

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:03 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:42 am EST
Tel Aviv Rally Calls for Ceasefire Amid Ongoing Conflict in Gaza
Tel Aviv Ceasefire Rally

The city of Tel Aviv witnessed a congregation of hundreds of people unified in their call for a ceasefire amidst ongoing Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip. Reflecting a mounting public sentiment against the escalating violence, the demonstration was a plea for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. As the Israeli military persists in its bombardment of the besieged Gaza, the battle has significantly shifted towards the south, resulting in a distressing displacement of Palestinians who are now seeking shelter to survive the continuing hostilities.

Desperate Plea for Peace

The rally at Habima Square in central Tel Aviv underlined a growing concern for the mounting civilian casualties and the intensifying humanitarian crisis. Demonstrators, including supporters and relatives of hostages held in Gaza, urged for an end to the violence and for both sides to engage in negotiations. The scene was poignant as people flew kites symbolizing their aspiration for peace. Amid the calls for a ceasefire, Hamas’s armed wing revealed the loss of contact with its militants guarding five Israeli hostages, further escalating the tension.

(Read Also: Gaza’s Jabalia Refugee Camp Tragedy: Civilian Casualties Amidst Israeli Airstrikes)

The Toll of War

Israel’s response to Hamas’s October 7 attack has resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,140 people, predominantly civilians. Israeli soldiers mistakenly killed three hostages in a Gaza building. The bodies of two others, Judith and Gad Haggai, victims of the Hamas attack on October 7, remain in Hamas’s custody. Furthermore, the war has driven around 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million population from their homes. Over 20,000 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict’s onset, painting a grim picture of the war’s devastating impact.

Global Reactions and Possible Resolutions

In the face of increasing casualties and displacement, pro-Palestinian protesters staged a mock funeral in New York, demanding an immediate ceasefire and highlighting the toll the fighting has taken on children. A Hamas official has expressed a readiness to consider proposals for a complete cessation of aggression against the people of the Gaza Strip, insisting on a permanent ceasefire. The Israeli military acknowledged the mistaken killing of three Israeli hostages, asserting that such an event should not have occurred and could have been prevented, indicating the tragic mistakes of war.

(Read Also: Gaza Crisis: The Struggle for Freedom of Movement)

0
Israel Protests
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Harrowing Experiences Underline Israel's Escalating Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Riding the 'Military Wave': The Rise of Women in Global Defense Forces

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Minister's Statement on Gaza Palestinians Sparks Controversy

By Shivani Chauhan

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Prominent Palestinian Figure Killed in Israeli Airstrike: A New Flashp ...
@Israel · 1 hour
Prominent Palestinian Figure Killed in Israeli Airstrike: A New Flashp ...
heart comment 0
Palestinian Fighter’s Unsuccessful Attack Escalates Israel-Palestine Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Palestinian Fighter's Unsuccessful Attack Escalates Israel-Palestine Conflict
Israel-Palestine Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza: A Notable Moment in International Jurisprudence

By Shivani Chauhan

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza: A Notable Moment in International Jurisprudence
IDF Demolishes House in Response to Failed Attack on Tank

By Shivani Chauhan

IDF Demolishes House in Response to Failed Attack on Tank
Former Israeli PM Bennett Confirms Drone Strike and Assassination

By BNN Correspondents

Former Israeli PM Bennett Confirms Drone Strike and Assassination
Naftali Bennett drone strike assassination
Latest Headlines
World News
Dengue Fever Outbreak: A Global Health Crisis Amidst Heavy Rainfall
38 seconds
Dengue Fever Outbreak: A Global Health Crisis Amidst Heavy Rainfall
Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family
40 seconds
Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to Announce Critical Budget Amidst Political Pressure
3 mins
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to Announce Critical Budget Amidst Political Pressure
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
3 mins
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
Navigating the Journey of New Year's Resolutions: A Pathway to Personal Growth
4 mins
Navigating the Journey of New Year's Resolutions: A Pathway to Personal Growth
Republic Day Approaches: India Engages in Intense Political Debates Amid Global Performance Decline
4 mins
Republic Day Approaches: India Engages in Intense Political Debates Amid Global Performance Decline
A Year of Political Upheaval: Uganda's 11th Parliament in 2023
5 mins
A Year of Political Upheaval: Uganda's 11th Parliament in 2023
2023: A Year in Review - Triumphs, Trials, and the Unpredictable Nature of Global Affairs
5 mins
2023: A Year in Review - Triumphs, Trials, and the Unpredictable Nature of Global Affairs
Uganda's Media Sector in Debate Over Government Advertising Directive
5 mins
Uganda's Media Sector in Debate Over Government Advertising Directive
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
39 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app