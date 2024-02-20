Tear Gas and Tensions Grip Bogota as Traders Clash with Police

With tear gas and loud explosions, police attempted to disperse traders who reportedly expressed their disagreement with the inspection of their establishments in downtown Bogotá, specifically in the Plaza España and San Andresito San José areas of the Los Mártires locality. Allegedly, the objective was to determine if they were involved in smuggling. Around noon on Monday, the district mobility entity reported the demonstration taking place on Carrera 19D with Calle 9 bis. Consequently, authorities closed Carrera 18 between Calles 6 and 13. Meanwhile, citizens were advised to consider alternative routes such as Avenida Caracas and NQS.

The Bogota Police are investigating an incident where a man was found with a gunshot wound during six raids in San Andresito locations known for contraband trade. The injured person was taken to a healthcare facility, according to Colonel William Quintero.

Confrontations Erupt Between Citizens and Police During Sijín Operation in Bogotá

The Sijín (Criminal Investigation Department) reported that while executing search warrants for the crime of trademark counterfeiting, some informal vendors reacted against this operation. Therefore, authorities say, officials from Undmo (Unit for Dialogue and Maintenance of the Old Order, formerly Esmad) arrived, and at that moment, confrontations between citizens and police began. Initially, the City Hall had informed that the protests began because the Dian (National Directorate of Taxes and Customs) was conducting an operation in different warehouses near San Andresito San José. However, it was later established that there was no presence of Dian officials in the area and, instead, it was an operation by the Police's Sijín.

Confrontation in Bogotá as Community Protests Force Inspections

The Secretariat of Government reported that the field conciliation team witnessed a confrontation between the protesters and the Public Force. "After attempting to inspect commercial premises, several community members took to the streets, causing a blockade. Coordination with the Ombudsman's Office is carried out, and space verification is maintained, avoiding harm to third parties," detailed the entity.

After two hours of clashes between traders and law enforcement, around 1:40 p.m., commercial activities resumed in that sector of Bogotá.