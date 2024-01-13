Tamil Nadu’s SKM Confronts Controversial Land Act: A Stand for Agriculture

In a bold move that underlines the escalating tensions between the agricultural community and legislative bodies in Tamil Nadu, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has taken a firm stand against the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, 2023. The SKM, a leading voice for farmers’ rights in the region, has labeled the Act as ‘anti-agriculture’ and is demanding its immediate retraction.

Corporate Gain at Farmers’ Expense?

According to P.R. Pandian, the State Convenor for the SKM, this legislation is not just unique to Tamil Nadu but also represents a significant shift in land acquisition policies. It permits the acquisition of land without the consent of farmers, a provision Pandian argues, favors corporate entities at the expense of local farmers. This, he claims, obstructs farmers’ access to fertile land and vital water resources, in turn threatening their livelihoods.

Ready to Protest

Reacting to the situation, the SKM has voiced its readiness to oppose any land acquisitions facilitated under this Act vigorously. In what can be seen as a tactical move to leverage the collective power of the farming community, farmers from Tamil Nadu are gearing up to escalate their protest by joining a rally to New Delhi. This rally is organized by the SKM and is scheduled for February.

Broader Movement for Farmers’ Rights

This demonstration is part of a more extensive movement advocating for the fulfillment of various farmers’ demands. These include the implementation of recommendations made by the late agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan, the introduction of a bill to ensure minimum support prices for agricultural products, and the forgiveness of agricultural debts. The Tamil Nadu’s SKM, along with key farmer and farm labor unions, are at the forefront of this movement, pushing for significant changes that would safeguard the interests of the farming community in India.