Education

Students Unite in Protest Against New Education Policy in India

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
Students Unite in Protest Against New Education Policy in India

On January 12, 16 student wings belonging to various political parties in India, collectively known as the ‘INDIA’ alliance, staged a protest at Jantar Mantar. The rally was primarily organized to voice their disapproval of the New Education Policy, and the continuous privatization and commercialization of education in the country. Aishe Ghosh, the leader of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), spoke on the issues that sparked this demonstration in an interview with India Today.

Unveiling the Heart of the Protest

The protest was fueled by the students’ concerns regarding the effect of the ongoing education policies on their future and the overall accessibility of education. A major point of contention is the New Education Policy, which is believed to potentially escalate educational costs and reduce equitable access to quality education. The interview with Ghosh, tagged ‘ReporterDiary’, is speculated to be part of a series of personal accounts or on-the-ground reports providing insights into the protest and the motivations behind it.

Dissecting the New Education Policy

The implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has met widespread opposition, drawing criticism from academics, student groups, and political figures alike. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports underscored issues with the NEP’s multiple entry and exit systems, expressing concerns about their feasibility in densely populated India. The report also highlighted discrepancies between faculty capacities and the requirements for implementing multidisciplinary education.

Implications of Policy Changes

Policy changes have had significant repercussions, notably the stoppage of payment for some 21,000 teachers of subjects including mathematics and science in Muslim religious schools or madrasas. This move, enacted ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s bid for a third consecutive term, has raised concerns about the impact on Muslim children’s education and has led to protests and opposition from Muslim groups. The program that previously supported these teachers was initially set up in 2009/10 by the previous government and had covered more than 70,000 madrasas in its first six years of implementation.

0
Education India Protests
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

