SSANU and NASU Announce Seven-Day Warning Strike Over Withheld Salaries

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) have declared a seven-day warning strike to demand the payment of four months of withheld salaries for their members following the 2022 nationwide strike. The decision was made during a meeting of the joint action committee of the two unions held in Akure over the weekend.

Advertisment

Persistent Efforts for Resolution

Mohammed Ibrahim, the President of SSANU, conveyed the resolution of the meeting to journalists in Abuja on Monday. He emphasized that the warning strike became necessary after numerous attempts to engage with the Federal Government failed to yield the desired outcome of salary payment. The unions have expressed frustration over the prolonged delay in salary disbursement, which has adversely affected their members.

Amid Nationwide Protests

Advertisment

This development coincides with recent nationwide protests organized by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to address prevailing economic challenges, including the significant increase in the cost of living across the country. The SSANU and NASU warning strike adds to the growing calls for improved conditions and fair treatment of workers amidst the economic downturn.

As SSANU and NASU embark on this warning strike, they underscore the importance of addressing the salary arrears owed to their members. The unions remain committed to advocating for the rights and welfare of university staff, highlighting the need for timely and transparent salary payments to mitigate financial hardships faced by their members.