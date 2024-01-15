South Sudan Teachers Arrested Over Salary Protest

In a startling display of civil unrest in Northern Bahr el Ghazal, South Sudan, seven secondary school teachers have been detained following a protest against alleged salary deductions by the state Ministry of Finance. The incident, which unfolded on January 12, took a violent turn when the teachers reportedly pelted stones at on-duty police officers, leading to injuries sustained by soldiers and one police officer.

Teachers Stand Against Salary Deductions

The teachers, in their refusal to accept their salaries, expressed their discontentment with the deductions. The protest, initially contained within the Ministry of Education, spiraled out of control, necessitating police intervention. The intervening officers, under the command of Major General Philip Madut, charged the teachers with causing public disorder.

Teachers Detained, Later Released on Bail

Following the disturbance, the teachers were detained. In a surprising turn of events, they were later released on bail, a decision made by the attorney general of the police station. However, contrasting reports have surfaced in the aftermath of the incident. One of the protesting teachers claimed that not seven, but 13 teachers were actually detained by national security officers. This discrepancy brings into question the transparency and accountability of those involved in the incident.

Financial Grievances: A Root Cause

The protest and the subsequent arrest of the teachers underscore the simmering tensions between educators and the government in the face of financial grievances. These events bring to light the broader issue of remuneration for educators in South Sudan. On the other hand, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced plans to recruit 18,000 intern teachers for junior secondary schools, promising automatic contract renewal for those wishing to continue. However, this decision has been met with resistance from a significant number of intern teachers, who find the low pay disheartening, especially in light of new tax deductions.