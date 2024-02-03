Slovakia Engulfed in Protests Against Proposed Criminal Prosecution Changes

Mass protests swept across Slovakia for the fourth consecutive Thursday as citizens voiced their opposition to proposed changes to the country's criminal prosecution system. In the capital city of Bratislava, an estimated 30,000 people took to the streets, underscoring the magnitude of public dissent. These protests extended beyond the borders of Slovakia, with demonstrations reported in approximately 30 other Slovak cities and solidarity protests organized in various European cities, including Prague, Oslo, Paris, Krakow, and Brussels.

Government Proposals Ignite Public Outcry

The reforms proposed by Prime Minister Robert Fico's populist administration include amending the penal code, eliminating the office of the special prosecutor that addresses major crimes and corruption, reducing punishments for corruption and other crimes, and significantly reducing the statute of limitations. These proposed changes have sharply intensified public dissent, leading to an increase in protests from two dozen cities last week to 31 this week.

International Concern and Involvement

These demonstrations have not been confined to Slovakia alone. Slovaks living abroad in the Czech Republic, Poland, France, Norway, Ireland, Belgium, and Luxembourg have also rallied in a show of solidarity. Among the speakers at these events was Eugen Jurcyka from the SaS party, who emphasized that Slovaks in Brussels continue to feel connected to their homeland and are deeply concerned about its functioning.

President and EU Institutions Question Proposed Changes

President Zuzana Čaputová has staunchly criticized the proposed changes and expressed her willingness to challenge the legislation before the Constitutional Court. Some European Union institutions have also voiced their concerns, questioning the implications of the Slovak proposals. The persistent protests, both within Slovakia and from the Slovak diaspora in various European cities, reflect a significant public outcry over the government's proposed reforms.