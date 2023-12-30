en English
Serbian Students Stage 24-Hour Blockade in Protest Against Election Fraud

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:03 pm EST
Serbian Students Stage 24-Hour Blockade in Protest Against Election Fraud

Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, has witnessed a significant demonstration of student activism as thousands of university students organized a 24-hour blockade to protest alleged electoral fraud in the parliamentary and local elections held on 17 December 2023. The students, unified under the Borba movement, demanded the annulment of the election results and called for new votes amidst widespread reports of irregularities and fraud.

Students Stand Against Electoral Fraud

Braving the New Year holiday rush, the students staged their protest by blocking a key traffic alley in the city. They set up small tents, tables, and chairs, creating an improvised camp equipped with food and blankets. The blockade’s location – a significant intersection, cutting off access to the foreign affairs and defense ministries – was symbolic in its stand against the alleged irregularities in the December 17 elections.

Escalating Tensions and International Concern

The student-led protests have drawn international attention, with observers and Western nations expressing concern over Serbia’s electoral process. These demonstrations served as a powerful continuation of the first 24-hour blockade of streets in central Belgrade. Over 30 protestors were arrested after an attempt to storm city hall, escalating the tensions even further. The protests culminated in a march towards the Constitutional Court, evoking historical symbolism linked to the ‘Plush revolution’ of 1991.

Opposition Calls for Fair Elections

Meanwhile, the opposition groups allege irregularities and demand fair conditions for elections. They have led daily protests, urging an international probe following reports of vote-buying, ballot box stuffing, and mainstream media bias. The opposition’s fight for fair elections using democratic methods has become a significant narrative against the ruling party, which has been declared the winner despite the alleged fraud.

In one of the largest protests since the Serbian election, tens of thousands gathered in central Belgrade, echoing charges of vote fraud and urging the EU to take note of the unfolding events. The student organizations’ 24-hour blockade, along with the opposition’s persistent protests, stand as a testament to the citizens’ demand for a transparent and just electoral process.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

