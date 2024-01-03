Seneca Lake’s Dual Battle: Environmental Justice and Legal Impartiality

In the picturesque Finger Lakes region of New York, a tumultuous battle is unfolding between environmental activists and the Crestwood corporation, a potent microcosm of the energy discourse in America. As Governor Cuomo announced a ban on fracking, a sigh of relief swept across the region, particularly among those apprehensive about the potential health risks and environmental damage associated with the process. However, this relief was overshadowed by the elephant in the room, Crestwood corporation’s controversial project to store volatile gases in salt caverns by Seneca Lake.

A Source of Life and a Centre of Contention

Seneca Lake, a pristine water body, serves as a drinking water source for approximately 100,000 people. The proposed storage of volatile gases in its vicinity has sparked vehement opposition from local residents, leading to a surge in protests led by the We Are Seneca Lake (WASL) group. The movement has quickly gained momentum, with a significant number of arrests stemming from acts of non-violent civil disobedience, a testament to the strength of the community’s resolve.

Local Residents on the Frontlines

The faces behind the statistics are not just activists, but also local business owners, educators, and residents who call the Finger Lakes region their home. Their unwavering commitment to protecting their environment and the health of their community has seen them willingly face arrest, transforming the protest into a powerful demonstration of civic responsibility and resilience.

Legal Proceedings: A Secondary Battlefront

However, the protest against Crestwood corporation’s project is not the only battle the WASL group is fighting. A secondary front has opened up in the Town of Reading, where the legal proceedings have raised eyebrows and prompted concerns about impartiality. Judge Raymond Berry, in particular, has come under fire for issuing maximum jail sentences for trespass violations and for alleged collusion with the District Attorney’s Office. The closed court proceedings and the perceived bias in the legal system have only added fuel to the fire, raising further objections from defendants and observers alike, who now find themselves fighting for both environmental justice and legal impartiality.