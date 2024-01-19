Sanskrit University Students Protest After Colleague Hit by Vehicle; Demand Safety Measures

In a deeply concerning incident, a PhD student, Shivam Tiwari, from the Central Sanskrit University in Bhopal was seriously injured after being hit by a loading vehicle near the university gates. The incident took place on a regular Friday morning, and it has since sparked outrage among the student community.

Students Rise in Protest

The backlash to the accident was swift and significant. Fellow students, incensed by the incident, organized a protest that lasted over five hours. Their demands were twofold: the construction of a speed breaker in front of the university and the removal of a nearby liquor shop. The latter, they assert, has been a constant source of molestation towards female students. The protest was not a quiet affair; it caused a significant traffic jam on the road leading from Hoshangabad Road towards Bagh Mughaliya.

Stalemate Despite Police Presence

Despite the presence of police and administrative officers who attempted to negotiate with the students, the demonstration persisted from approximately 10:15 am to 4:15 pm. Undeterred, the protesting students later made a decision to meet with the collector to address their concerns. They expressed deep frustration at the lack of action taken by the authorities despite their previous complaints about the dangers posed by speeding vehicles and harassment incidents linked to the nearby liquor shop.

Authorities Acknowledge the Incident

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ashutosh Goswami acknowledged the incident and the students' demands. In response, he stated that speed breakers would be constructed as a direct result of the students' demands. The injured student, Shivam Tiwari, who is pursuing a PhD in Education, is currently being treated at AIIMS and is in a serious condition. This incident, while tragic, has brought to light the pressing concerns of student safety and the need for proactive responses from authorities.