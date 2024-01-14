Refiloe Protests: A Cry for Basic Services Ignites Political Firestorm

The township of Refiloe, tucked away in Cullinan’s Ward 10 in Tshwane, has become a cauldron of discontent.

Since Monday, 8th of January, its residents, who were once hopeful settlers from various informal settlements, have taken to the streets in protest, their patience worn thin over the lack of basic municipal services.

Promise Yet to Be Fulfilled

These residents were relocated to the area in 2016 with the assurance from the municipality of being connected to electricity and water supply. However, four years later, they find themselves still waiting for these promises to be fulfilled.

Their frustration has now boiled over into public demonstrations, with tires set alight, and a steadfast vow to abstain from participating in the upcoming elections until their demands are met.

Erratic Water Supply Fuels Dissatisfaction

The primary source of their dissatisfaction lies in the inconsistent and, at times, completely absent provision of tank water.

With no other alternative, the community finds itself grappling with the hardships of living without one of life’s most essential resources. Naniki Khanya, a community leader, vocalized their collective sense of neglect, lamenting the municipality’s lack of response to their grievances.

Resident John Nkosi echoed Khanya’s sentiments, painting a stark picture of abandonment and the trials of living a life devoid of basic amenities. The community’s frustration resonates in his words, pointing to the deep-seated issues at the heart of their protest.

City of Tshwane Responds

In the face of these protests, the City of Tshwane hasn’t remained silent. Spokesperson Lindela Mashigo acknowledged the city’s ongoing efforts to deliver services to all formalized areas. His words hinted at the municipality’s awareness of the issue and its intent to address the problem. Yet, for the residents of Refiloe, this assurance might be too little, too late.

As the protests continue, the residents of Refiloe stand firm in their fight for basic rights, their actions serving as a stark reminder of the broader issues of service delivery and local governance.