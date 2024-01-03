Rajasthan Grapples with Transportation Disruption Amid Driver Strike

The state of Rajasthan finds itself in the grip of a widespread protest by truck and bus drivers against the recent hit-and-run law, causing significant disruption to its transportation services. Solidarity from the jeep association in Amber, Jaipur, has led to a surge of tourists on foot making their way to the Amber Fort, painting an unusual image of the iconic tourist spot.

Unforeseen Consequences

Passengers at Jaipur’s bus depots have been subjected to extensive delays, with wait times stretching into hours. This has been exacerbated by the strike by private bus operators, leading to overcrowding on operational roadways buses. The managing director of RSRTC has taken active measures against the situation, directing depot managers to reroute buses to alleviate traffic congestion.

Ripple Effect on Tourism and Trade

Tourists have been advised to steer clear of the state during the strike, with tour operators such as Sanjay Kaushik proactively informing clients about the potential traffic problems on longer routes. Routes from Udaipur to Pindwara and Jhadol have been particularly affected, with truck drivers causing blockades leading to traffic jams in the Dholighati area.

Stranded Passengers and Immobilized Buses

In Kota, passengers, especially those traveling towards Madhya Pradesh, were left stranded as buses were unable to return to depots due to the ongoing protests. A number of roadways buses have been immobilized at the Shivpuri bus stand since Sunday night, adding to the chaos. The effects of the protest extended to Bhilwara, where truckers convened at the Transport Nagar office to express their grievances.

Vishwabandhu Singh Rathore, president of the Bhilwara Goods Transport Association, criticized the new law, calling it a ‘black law’ for imposing fines that he believes are unaffordable for drivers. The state, a crucial hub of trade and tourism, finds itself in a challenging situation as the strike continues to impact its transportation and economy.