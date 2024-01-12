Protests Erupt in Major U.S. Cities Against Military Strikes in Yemen

In the heart of Times Square, New York City, and outside the White House in Washington D.C., anti-war activists convened to voice their dissent against the U.S. and British military strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. The strikes, executed from air and sea, were a response to Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping. They were also seen as a gesture of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza under Israeli siege. The protesters chanting slogans and displaying banners in favor of the Middle East, Yemen, and Palestine were part of the demonstrations orchestrated by ANSWER (Act Now to Stop War and End Racism) and other groups.

Protests Against Escalation of Conflict

The groups perceive the strikes as an escalation that may trigger a broader regional conflict. The Houthi assaults on maritime routes have caused a disruption in commercial shipping, while the conflict in Gaza, which intensified in October following a Hamas attack, has resulted in substantial casualties, including over 23,000 Palestinian deaths. This war in Gaza has ignited numerous protests across the United States.

U.S. and British Military Strikes

The U.S. and British militaries retaliated against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen in a major strike, deploying warship and submarine-launched missiles and fighter jets. This action was in response to a continual drone and missile attack campaign on commercial ships in the Red Sea. The military assault by the U.S. and U.K. was carried out a week after issuing a final warning to the Houthis to stop the attacks or face potential military action.

Implications of the Strikes

The Houthis counteracted with their largest ever barrage of drones and missiles targeting shipping, triggering the retaliatory strikes. The U.N. Security Council passed a resolution demanding the Houthis to cease their attacks immediately and implicitly condemned their weapons supplier, Iran. The U.S. is marshaling a broad international coalition to combat the Houthis, with over 20 nations participating in a maritime mission to bolster ship protection in the Red Sea.