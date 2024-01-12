en English
Protests

Protesters in Times Square Denounce US Involvement in Yemen Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:02 am EST
Protesters in Times Square Denounce US Involvement in Yemen Conflict

Times Square, New York, became the epicenter of a fervent call for peace as demonstrators gathered to protest against the United States’ involvement in the bombing of Yemen. This demonstration, part of a broader movement against US military actions in the Middle East, focused particularly on the conflict in Yemen, a nation suffering an escalating humanitarian crisis.

Voices Raised Against Military Intervention

Demonstrators decried the humanitarian crisis resulting from the ongoing conflict, exacerbated by foreign military intervention. They urged the US to cease bombings and shift its foreign policy towards peace and reconstruction efforts in the region. The protest, resounding with chants of ‘hands off the Middle East,’ ‘hands off Yemen,’ and ‘hands off Gaza,’ painted a vivid picture of the domestic opposition to such interventions.

Rallying for Change in Times Square

The rally in Times Square aimed to raise public awareness and pressure policymakers to alter their course concerning Yemen. Protesters criticized President Joe Biden’s decision to order the strikes without seeking approval from Congress, expressing fears of an escalation into a regional war. In the face of this criticism, the Houthi rebels have vowed to retaliate against the US and its allies.

Protest Reflects Contentious Nature of US Military Operations

The protest brought to light the contentious nature of US military operations abroad. Organized by the coalition group ANSWER, the demonstration was attended by anti-war activists from New York City and those gathered outside the White House, all united in their call for the US and Britain to stop strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen. The protesters view these strikes as a ‘major escalation’ with the potential to trigger a broad regional war, further complicating the already tense situation in the Middle East.

Protests United States Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

