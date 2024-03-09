Protesters Demand Release of Hamas-Held Hostages in Jerusalem

In a show of solidarity and determination, protesters have converged outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem, calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. The demonstration marks the 155th day since the hostages were first captured.

Advertisment

Focus on Female Hostages

A day following International Women’s Day, speakers at the gathering are predominantly highlighting the plight of the 19 female hostages still held by Hamas. Criticism is directed towards both the Netanyahu government and international bodies for what is perceived as neglect towards the families of the hostages.

Former senior Mossad official, Gail Shoresh, takes a prominent stance beneath a banner adorned with the names and images of the 19 female hostages, as reported by Time of Israel. She condemns what she labels as "the silence of international women’s and human rights organizations," emphasizing the urgency for global female leaders to denounce Hamas’s actions and apply pressure for the safe return of the hostages and the prosecution of the perpetrators.

Advertisment

Call for Action

Protest organizers make a poignant display, listing the names of the remaining hostages in Gaza, prompting the crowd to chant fervently for their return. While police intervention prevents the blockade of the Ayalon freeway, tensions escalate as demonstrators persist in their efforts to make their voices heard.

As the protest intensifies, clashes erupt between anti-government demonstrators and law enforcement officers. Despite efforts to maintain order, protesters breach police barriers and make their way towards the Ayalon freeway. Incidents of arrests are reported, including one protester detained for deploying a smoke grenade.

Advertisment

Demands for Change

The fervor of the protest extends beyond the call for the hostages' release, with demands for immediate elections resonating among the crowd. Torchbearers, waving Israeli flags, flood the streets of central Tel Aviv, disrupting traffic and amplifying their calls for governmental accountability.

The demonstration culminates in chaotic scenes around Democracy Square, with protesters encircling police barricades, amplifying their discontent with the government's actions and demanding justice for the hostages held by Hamas.