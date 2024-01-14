en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Palestine

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Swarm White House in Mass Demonstration Against U.S. Support for Israel

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Swarm White House in Mass Demonstration Against U.S. Support for Israel

In the heart of the American political landscape, a sea of pro-Palestinian protesters emerged, filling the streets of Washington, D.C., and culminating at the White House. Thousands of individuals waved Palestinian flags, passionately voicing their opposition to U.S. support for Israel amidst the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The demonstration, part of a ‘global day of action,’ represented a significant incident at a high-security location and reflected the deepening tensions surrounding U.S. foreign policy.

Protesters Descend on White House

The demonstration saw protesters press against the security fences surrounding the White House, attempting to breach them in their fervor. Objects, including dolls, were hurled at police officers guarding the premises, escalating the situation to the point where all non-essential White House staff were instructed to evacuate. The crowd’s intensity only grew as protesters shook the barriers along Pennsylvania Avenue, confronting law enforcement in a display of defiance.

A Global Call for Action

The demonstration in Washington was not an isolated event. The ‘global day of action’ saw similar protests in 30 countries, including a significant gathering in London. The global call demanded an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza fighting and a lasting political settlement for all Palestinians. The protesters’ emotional accounts of friends and relatives killed or wounded in Gaza reverberated across the world, amplifying their call for change.

Implications for U.S. Foreign Policy

The demonstration at the White House, a symbol of American power and influence, puts a spotlight on the U.S.’s foreign policy towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The protesters’ fervent opposition to U.S. and British support for Israel calls into question the sustainability of these policies, particularly in light of the global outcry. The significant incident at the White House underscores the need for diplomatic dialogue and a reevaluation of existing policies.

0
Palestine Protests United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Palestine

See more
51 mins ago
Fatal Shooting Incident Escalates Tensions in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
In a recent incident that has ignited fresh tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a Palestinian man was fatally shot by Israeli forces, a move that Israel maintains was in response to an attempted stabbing attack. Palestinian officials, however, are challenging this narrative, questioning the necessity of lethal force and alleging excessive violence on the part
Fatal Shooting Incident Escalates Tensions in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Middle East on the Brink: Escalating Tensions and Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza
6 hours ago
Middle East on the Brink: Escalating Tensions and Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza
Communal Prayers in Rafah's Muwasi Camp: A Testament to Palestinian Resilience
7 hours ago
Communal Prayers in Rafah's Muwasi Camp: A Testament to Palestinian Resilience
Daniel Barenboim to Conduct Concert at Barenboim-Said Academy: A Symphony for Harmony
3 hours ago
Daniel Barenboim to Conduct Concert at Barenboim-Said Academy: A Symphony for Harmony
UK's Israel Stance Pressured Amid International Condemnation and Diplomatic Tensions
4 hours ago
UK's Israel Stance Pressured Amid International Condemnation and Diplomatic Tensions
Ireland Stands with Palestine: Thousands Join Largest Ever Protest in Dublin
5 hours ago
Ireland Stands with Palestine: Thousands Join Largest Ever Protest in Dublin
Latest Headlines
World News
Cauliflower Crust Pizza: A Rising Star in the Pizza Industry
6 seconds
Cauliflower Crust Pizza: A Rising Star in the Pizza Industry
Star Quarterback Cam Ward Chooses Miami for Final Collegiate Season
25 seconds
Star Quarterback Cam Ward Chooses Miami for Final Collegiate Season
Former Manitoba Premier Denies Allegations of Expedited Mining Project Approval
1 min
Former Manitoba Premier Denies Allegations of Expedited Mining Project Approval
Nigeria's Healthcare Paradox: Digitalization as the Antidote
6 mins
Nigeria's Healthcare Paradox: Digitalization as the Antidote
Israel Intensifies Military Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict
11 mins
Israel Intensifies Military Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict
Latvia's Foreign Minister Discusses NATO's Evolving Strategy Amid Russian Aggression
13 mins
Latvia's Foreign Minister Discusses NATO's Evolving Strategy Amid Russian Aggression
UK Boosts Support for Ukraine with Record £2.5 Billion Military Aid
13 mins
UK Boosts Support for Ukraine with Record £2.5 Billion Military Aid
Assam CM Sarma Criticizes INDIA Alliance and Congress Party
13 mins
Assam CM Sarma Criticizes INDIA Alliance and Congress Party
Sri Lanka to Join US-led Red Sea Operation Amid Economic and Political Turmoil
14 mins
Sri Lanka to Join US-led Red Sea Operation Amid Economic and Political Turmoil
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app