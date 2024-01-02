en English
Palestine

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt JFK Airport, Demand Gaza Ceasefire

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:30 am EST
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt JFK Airport, Demand Gaza Ceasefire

In a bid to draw global attention to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, pro-Palestinian activists in New York staged a protest, disrupting traffic on the routes leading to JFK airport. Using powerful hashtags such as #GazaGenocide and #WeAreAllGaza, the demonstrators sought to intensify their message and rally support on social media platforms.

Protesters Demand Ceasefire

For the second time in a week, protesters waving Palestinian flags converged on JFK airport, calling for an end to the hostilities between Israel and Hamas. The demonstration resulted in restricted access to Terminal 4 and caused heavy traffic. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey sprung into action, implementing safety and security measures to ensure minimal disruption to travelers.

Protests Reflect Broader International Sentiment

This protest is just one among many around the world highlighting the escalating tension in the region. The demonstrators are not only demanding a ceasefire but also accusing the perceived aggressors of ‘genocide’, a term indicating the severity of their allegations. However, the international community remains divided in its interpretation of such terminology in this context.

Impact on Travelers and Response from Authorities

The protest led to the AirTrain service being restricted to ticketed passengers and employees, affecting many on one of the busiest travel days of the year. The Port Authority shut down entrances to JFK for individuals without a boarding pass and halted AirTrain services. The NYPD Chief of Transportation, Chief Philip Rivera, issued warnings to travelers to anticipate delays due to the demonstrations. Despite these disruptions, no arrests had been made by early Monday evening, although some protesters were denied entry into Terminal 4.

In response to the protests, both the Port Authority and city officials have urged travelers to arrive early and have reinforced safety measures to ensure an uninterrupted journey. Despite these efforts, the protesters’ actions clearly demonstrate their determination to raise global awareness about the situation in Gaza and to exert pressure on those in power to end the hostilities.

Palestine Protests United States
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

