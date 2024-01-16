Pro-Palestinian Federal Workers Hold 'Day of Mourning for Gaza' Amid Legal Controversy

In the heart of America's political landscape, a newly formed group of pro-Palestinian federal workers, known as Feds United for Peace, made a bold statement as they organized a 'Day of Mourning for Gaza'. They called on federal employees to stay home from work, a move interpreted by many as a form of protest. The demonstration was held on a day when a blizzard had already instructed most federal workers to remain home, creating a unique confluence of events.

Telework Participation Amid the Blizzard

In the age of remote working, the organizers claimed that many employees, who were eligible for telework, chose to participate in the protest. The participants belonged to a broad spectrum of agencies, including the White House and the Department of Defense. This cross-agency participation highlights the pervasive nature of the issue, reaching into the core of America's bureaucratic machinery.

Legal Controversy Surrounding the Demonstration

The demonstration, however, was not without its share of criticism. Top lawmakers voiced their dissatisfaction with the protest. Among them, House Speaker Mike Johnson, who clearly stated that such actions are illegal and that those who walked off the job should face the consequences. Strikes by federal employees are explicitly prohibited by law, a fact emphasized by former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy, who went a step further by calling the act of striking a crime for federal employees.

'Day of Mourning' or 'Walkout'?

Despite the legal ramifications, Feds United for Peace responded by stating that their event was a 'Day of Mourning' rather than a 'walkout.' They took to social media platforms to make this distinction clear, possibly as a preemptive move to counter legal challenges. The demonstration has brought to the fore the increasing pressure on President Biden regarding his stance on Israel, an issue further underscored by recent protests outside the White House. These protests have led to necessary repairs and the evacuation of nonessential personnel, raising security concerns.