Cyprus

Pro-Palestinian Activists Protest at RAF Akrotiri Over Airstrikes in Yemen

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 10:00 am EST
Pro-Palestinian Activists Protest at RAF Akrotiri Over Airstrikes in Yemen

On January 14, 2024, RAF Akrotiri, a British military base stationed in Cyprus, became the epicenter of a protest led by pro-Palestinian activists. The demonstrators were voicing their disapproval against the base’s use as a launchpad for airstrikes on Houthi militia in Yemen. These retaliatory strikes by U.S. and British forces were in response to Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping. The Houthis claim these attacks are linked to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The Protest

Several hundred protesters gathered outside the military base, chanting slogans against the use of RAF Akrotiri for military operations. The base, one of the two British bases on the island, does not require British forces to seek permission from Cyprus for its operations. The protesters criticized the UK government’s involvement and the use of Cypriot territory to further an agenda perceived as supportive of Israel.

British Ministry of Defence Responds

The British Ministry of Defence, responding to the protests, clarified their forces in Cyprus are involved in delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza. They denied that any lethal cargo has been transported to Israel from RAF Akrotiri. This assertion was in response to accusations that missions from the base were supporting Israeli operations in Gaza with military equipment.

Cyprus Protests
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

