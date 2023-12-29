Pro-Palestine Activists Rally in Front of White House, Calling for U.S. Policy Reassessment

Pro-Palestine activists gathered in Washington D.C., demonstrating in front of the White House to call out the dire situation in Gaza. These activists aimed to bring the plight of Palestinians living in the conflict-ridden Gaza Strip to the attention of President Joe Biden and his administration, accusing them of supporting what they perceive as a genocide.

Surge in Anti-Faith Hatred

Since the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, a surge in antisemitism and Islamophobia has been recorded in the United States and other nations. This recent conflict in the Middle East has sparked a record year for reported incidents of anti-faith hatred. In response, the Department of Homeland Security has provided recommendations to safeguard places of worship and community centers, while there are calls within the European Union to crack down on hate incidents.

(Read Also: Israeli Airstrike Hits Ambulance Amid Escalating Gaza Conflict)

Pro-Palestinian Protests Outnumber Pro-Israel Protests

Following the 2023 Israel-Hamas war, nationwide protests have been held across the United States, including rallies, demonstrations, campaigns, and vigils. In the first ten days of the war alone, over 400 protests and vigils were held, with an estimated 180,000 demonstrators. Notably, pro-Palestinian protests outnumbered pro-Israel protests by the second week of the war. Instances of suppression and fears of job losses have been reported due to engagement in anti-war protests.

(Read Also: Hezbollah’s Rocket Launch from Mosque’s Yard Escalates Tensions in Southern Lebanon)

Demonstrations Across the United States

Protests have taken place in various cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Troy Michigan, Saint Louis Missouri, Estero Florida, among others. Protesters have organized ceasefire carols and blocked airports. Pro-Palestine rallies have also taken place at universities in Iowa, Kansas, and other states. In New York, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters staged a mock funeral, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The city has seen dozens of protests since the October 7 attack and the subsequent Israeli military response.

As part of the demonstrations, thousands of pro-Palestine protesters swarmed Manhattan, shutting down the front entrance to the World Trade Center’s Oculus and organizing a funeral procession for children killed in Gaza. These protests were held simultaneously with a mournful gathering of older Jewish pro-Palestinian protesters in Times Square, where they laid down 500 effigies of dead children. The activists demanded a ceasefire and an end to US military aid to Israel, with speakers condemning Israel’s actions and the US’s support of the Israeli military.

The pro-Palestine protests in front of the White House and across the country are part of a broader movement seeking to influence U.S. foreign policy and encourage a reassessment of its support for actions they consider to be oppressive towards the Palestinian people.

Read More