President López Obrador Responds Firmly to Ayotzinapa Parents' Protest, Alleging Manipulation

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador responded to the protest staged this morning by the parents of the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in front of the National Palace. They forcibly entered the premises by breaking down a door to demand an audience with the president while he was conducting his daily morning press conference.

López Obrador Defers Meeting with Protester Parents to Official

During "La Mañanera," López Obrador was asked if he would meet with the parents of the students after the door was breached. However, he replied that they would be attended to by Félix Arturo Medina Padilla, the Undersecretary of Human Rights at the Ministry of the Interior (SEGOB).

"No, no, I am handling everything because what matters to me is finding the young people, and the attitude, not of the parents, but of the advisors and organizations supposedly defending human rights, is an attitude, at best, political, very confrontational against us, a provocation, and we do not want any confrontation," he responded.

López Obrador Accuses Ayotzinapa Parents of Political Manipulation Amid Investigation

The president assured that his government is dedicated to investigating the case, and progress has been made. However, he accused the parents of the students of being "manipulated" by groups opposed to the current government. "Just telling the parents that we are dedicated and making significant progress in the investigation. But what is happening is that they are being manipulated by the group led by Álvarez Icaza, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights of the OAS, conservative right-wing groups supported by foreign governments, who want to harm us politically," he said.

López Obrador did not rule out meeting with the parents later, in approximately 15 to 20 days, stating that he is waiting for more information and evidence that the investigation was previously manipulated to protect various individuals involved in the case.