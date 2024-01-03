en English
Human Rights

Political Prisoners in Turkey Amplify Hunger Strike for Ocalan’s Freedom

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:01 am EST
Political Prisoners in Turkey Amplify Hunger Strike for Ocalan’s Freedom

The 38-day-long hunger strike by political prisoners in Turkey has intensified the global spotlight on the campaign for the freedom of Abdullah Ocalan, the notable Kurdish leader. These prisoners, stationed at the Adana Kurkculer F Type High Security Closed Prison, have made a bold demand for transfer to Imrali Island’s high-security prison, where Ocalan is currently held in isolation.

Rotational Hunger Strike in Prison

Ahmet Herdem, a 36-year-old political prisoner, revealed during a telephonic conversation with his family that the prisoners have been staging a rotational hunger strike every five days. The objective is to bring attention to Ocalan’s isolation and the broader Kurdish issue. The prisoners’ call for public support aims to amplify their cause on the global stage.

International Attention and Concerns

The hunger strike has garnered international attention, eliciting support from various organizations and individuals. Amid the growing concern for the health and well-being of the participating prisoners, the Kurdistan Human Rights Network has raised alarms about the four remaining prisoners sentenced to death. The execution of Davoud Abdollahi, a Kurdish prisoner of conscience, after a seven-day hunger strike, further underscores the severity of the situation.

Families Appeal for Public Support

Family members of the prisoners have expressed worry over the inhumane conditions in the prison. Rozerin Kalkan, a Kurdish female detainee, reported the confiscation of letters written by the prisoners protesting against the isolation policy and demanding Ocalan’s freedom. Fahrettin Tuncel, father of a former Co-Chair of the Democratic Regions Party (DBP), highlighted the isolation practice and appealed for greater public awareness and support.

The hunger strike by the political prisoners, advocating for Ocalan’s freedom and a resolution to the Kurdish problem, is more than an act of defiance. It is a call for humanity, justice, and a plea for the world to not turn a blind eye to their plight.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

