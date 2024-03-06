Polish Farmers Clash with Police in Warsaw, Demand EU Policy Revisions and Import Controls

WARSAW - A significant protest erupted outside the parliament building in Warsaw on Wednesday, marking a new peak in the ongoing tensions between Polish farmers and the government. Thousands of farmers, alongside hunters and forestry workers, voiced their strong opposition to the EU's Green Deal and the unchecked import of agricultural products from Ukraine, leading to a violent confrontation with law enforcement.

Advertisment

Escalation of Protests

Wednesday's demonstration saw a severe escalation, with protestors resorting to burning tyres, throwing firecrackers, and even cobblestones at the police. Warsaw police, compelled to use pepper spray and direct coercive measures, detained around a dozen individuals and reported several officers wounded in the chaos. This violent turn of events underscored the farmers' determination to press for their demands, evident from their symbolic act of burning a coffin labeled "farmer, lived 20 years, killed by the Green Deal" in front of the prime minister's office before marching towards the parliament.

Underlying Issues and Demands

Advertisment

The crux of the farmers' grievances lies in the EU's Green Deal policies and the waiving of customs duties on agricultural imports from Ukraine, which they argue severely harm their livelihoods by flooding the market with cheaper alternatives. This protest is part of a broader movement across the European Union, where farmers are calling for a reevaluation of climate change initiatives and trade regulations. In Poland, these issues are particularly pressing as they intersect with the country's political calendar, with both local and European elections looming, and its strategic support for Kyiv amidst ongoing conflict.

Government's Response and Future Outlook

In response to the mounting pressure, Prime Minister Donald Tusk has acknowledged the market disruptions caused not only by Ukrainian imports but also by products from Russia and Belarus. He announced plans to request the European Union to ban agricultural imports from these countries, aiming to alleviate some of the farmers' concerns. With a scheduled meeting between the prime minister and the farmers' leaders on Saturday, all eyes are on the government's next steps to address this complex issue, balancing both domestic agricultural interests and international diplomatic relations.