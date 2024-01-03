Poland’s Ministry of Agriculture Moves to Address Farmers’ Concerns, Averting Further Protests

In the face of mounting pressure from Polish farmers, Poland’s Ministry of Agriculture has pledged to address the concerns of the farmers’ group known as Oszukana Wieś (Deceived Village). The Ministry, represented by Deputy Minister Michał Kołodziejczak, has agreed to meet all three key demands put forth by the farmers. These include ramping up subsidies for maize producers, allocating additional funds for liquidity loans, and ensuring the agricultural tax remains unchanged for the next year.

Preventing a Resurgence of Protests

The Ministry’s commitment to work towards these goals comes as a response to the farmers’ threats to resume their protests at the Medyka checkpoint on the border with Ukraine. The farmers had previously halted their demonstrations until early January following the Ministry’s initial acceptance of their demands. The continuation of these protests could pose significant challenges to cross-border trade and relations with Ukraine. The Ministry’s decision to address the farmers’ concerns, therefore, not only acknowledges the legitimacy of their grievances but also serves the broader interest of maintaining smooth bilateral relations.

The Demands of the Farmers

The farmers have been seeking more subsidies for maize producers, more money for liquidity loans, and a continuation of the current level of agricultural tax into the next year. The farmers’ protest movement was initially suspended on December 24. While the Agriculture Minister Czesław Siekierski had offered a note assuring the farmers that their demands would be met, Prime Minister Donald Tusk had not given a signed declaration. The farmers are demanding written confirmation before ending their protest.

The Role of the Blockade in the Protests

The farmers initially began their blockade at the Medyka border crossing with Ukraine on November 23, 2023. They had planned to continue the protest until January 3, 2024. The blockade was a method employed by the farmers to voice their concerns and demand change. The renewed threat of a blockade has drawn the attention of the government and led to the Ministry of Agriculture’s pledge to address the farmers’ issues.