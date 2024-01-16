PNP Addresses Concerns of Blocking PUV Drivers During Nationwide Protest

Amidst a nationwide protest against the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program, the Philippine National Police (PNP) addressed concerns about alleged incidents where some of its personnel reportedly blocked public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers from participating. PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo stated that incidents in Bacoor, Cavite, and Malolos, Bulacan, involved PUV drivers who were held at random checkpoints conducted by the PNP and Land Transportation Office (LTO) personnel. The drivers, lacking special permits for their altered routes, chose to return rather than risk receiving traffic citations.

Advertisment

Protest Against the Modernization Program

The nationwide protest was a response to the government's initiative to phase out traditional jeepneys, a staple of Philippine transportation, and replace them with modern mini-buses. This modernization program, introduced in 2017, aims to streamline the country's public transportation system. However, the plan has faced significant opposition from drivers fearing the financial burden of joining a cooperative and purchasing new vehicles. The protest saw participation from jeepney drivers from various cities, voicing concerns about their financial stability and livelihoods.

PNP's Assurance and Support

Advertisment

Col. Fajardo assured the public that the PNP's actions were part of normal operations and not intended to block the protesters. The PNP deployed 175 mobility assets to assist commuters affected by the protest. Additionally, 'libreng sakay' services from local governments and state agencies were made available to mitigate the disruption. The PNP recorded the participation of 151 PUVs in the protest and reported no untoward incidents, underlining their commitment to maximum tolerance.

Government's Stance on Protests and Modernization

The PNP Chief, Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr., affirmed the right to protest as long as it remains non-violent and does not disrupt public order. Meanwhile, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) dissociated itself from claims of obstructing protesters. The board is currently investigating reports concerning the blocking of workers and passengers traveling to Metro Manila. The government remains firm on its deadline for jeepney operators to join cooperatives and replace their fleet with modern vehicles, with nearly 77% of registered jeepneys having already joined cooperatives.