en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Philippines’ LTFRB Shifts Focus Post Jeepney Modernization Program Deadline

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:56 am EST
Philippines’ LTFRB Shifts Focus Post Jeepney Modernization Program Deadline

As the deadline for consolidation passes on December 31, 2023, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in the Philippines is turning its attention to the drivers and operators who have participated in the jeepney modernization program. The national government has achieved a 76.6% consolidation rate for jeepneys, a significant milestone in the Public Utility Vehicle modernization program, with Metro Manila registering a high 97.18% consolidation of registered units of PUJs for 2023.

A Firm Stance on Consolidation

At a press conference, Jesus Ferdinand Ortega, chair of the Office of Transportation Cooperative, conveyed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s strong confidence in the program’s rollout and his keen understanding of the details and figures involved. The President has received an updated list of drivers and operators who have formed cooperatives, reflecting his commitment to the program. Ortega emphasized the President’s firm stance on not extending the deadline and his intention to further support drivers and cooperatives in enhancing the program for commuters.

Implications for Non-consolidated Operators

Zona Tamayo, LTFRB Regional Director for the National Capital Region, stated that drivers who failed to consolidate will no longer be permitted to operate on the routes from February 1, unless a need is identified. However, the LTFRB has yet to issue special permits for some unconsolidated jeepneys to service routes with low consolidation numbers. In order to avoid penalties, drivers must present vehicle registration and an application for consolidation.

Protests and Future Prospects

Transport groups have planned protests on January 16 to request a recall of the policy that could result in job losses for thousands of jeepney drivers. Some groups also advocate for the completion of a route rationalization study, which was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, before withdrawing permits from non-cooperative members. The Department of Transportation is working on securing financing to resume the study in the coming years.

The Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program aims to replace traditional jeepneys with vehicles that have at least a Euro 4-compliant engine to reduce pollution and replace units that were not roadworthy. The consolidation of individual PUV franchises into cooperatives or corporations is the initial stage of the program. With the President’s commitment and the ongoing support for the program, the future of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program looks promising, despite the challenges and resistance it faces.

0
Philippines Protests Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Philippines

See more
13 mins ago
Jinkee Pacquiao Rings in 45th Birthday Surrounded by Love and Warmth
Jinkee Pacquiao, the better half of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, rang in her 45th birthday surrounded by love and warmth at their Forbes Park home in Makati. The intimate celebration was a family affair, with children Michael, Princess, Queenie, and Israel, and twin sister Janet joining the festivities. Also present were close kin from Sarangani,
Jinkee Pacquiao Rings in 45th Birthday Surrounded by Love and Warmth
Rescue of Partially Blind Eagle Underscores Need for Philippine Conservation
25 mins ago
Rescue of Partially Blind Eagle Underscores Need for Philippine Conservation
Philippines President Orders Military to Reconfigure Defense Strategies
2 hours ago
Philippines President Orders Military to Reconfigure Defense Strategies
Digital TV Revolution: Mega Manila Leads the Shift from Analog to Digital Broadcasting
14 mins ago
Digital TV Revolution: Mega Manila Leads the Shift from Analog to Digital Broadcasting
Filipina Sports Sensations Alex Eala and Tots Carlos to be Honored at SMC-PSA Awards Night
22 mins ago
Filipina Sports Sensations Alex Eala and Tots Carlos to be Honored at SMC-PSA Awards Night
KDDI to Pioneer Telecom and Fare Systems for Manila's First Subway
25 mins ago
KDDI to Pioneer Telecom and Fare Systems for Manila's First Subway
Latest Headlines
World News
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
3 mins
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
3 mins
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
4 mins
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
5 mins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
6 mins
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
7 mins
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
8 mins
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: 'Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
9 mins
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: 'Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
10 mins
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
14 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app