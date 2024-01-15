Philippines’ LTFRB Shifts Focus Post Jeepney Modernization Program Deadline

As the deadline for consolidation passes on December 31, 2023, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in the Philippines is turning its attention to the drivers and operators who have participated in the jeepney modernization program. The national government has achieved a 76.6% consolidation rate for jeepneys, a significant milestone in the Public Utility Vehicle modernization program, with Metro Manila registering a high 97.18% consolidation of registered units of PUJs for 2023.

A Firm Stance on Consolidation

At a press conference, Jesus Ferdinand Ortega, chair of the Office of Transportation Cooperative, conveyed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s strong confidence in the program’s rollout and his keen understanding of the details and figures involved. The President has received an updated list of drivers and operators who have formed cooperatives, reflecting his commitment to the program. Ortega emphasized the President’s firm stance on not extending the deadline and his intention to further support drivers and cooperatives in enhancing the program for commuters.

Implications for Non-consolidated Operators

Zona Tamayo, LTFRB Regional Director for the National Capital Region, stated that drivers who failed to consolidate will no longer be permitted to operate on the routes from February 1, unless a need is identified. However, the LTFRB has yet to issue special permits for some unconsolidated jeepneys to service routes with low consolidation numbers. In order to avoid penalties, drivers must present vehicle registration and an application for consolidation.

Protests and Future Prospects

Transport groups have planned protests on January 16 to request a recall of the policy that could result in job losses for thousands of jeepney drivers. Some groups also advocate for the completion of a route rationalization study, which was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, before withdrawing permits from non-cooperative members. The Department of Transportation is working on securing financing to resume the study in the coming years.

The Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program aims to replace traditional jeepneys with vehicles that have at least a Euro 4-compliant engine to reduce pollution and replace units that were not roadworthy. The consolidation of individual PUV franchises into cooperatives or corporations is the initial stage of the program. With the President’s commitment and the ongoing support for the program, the future of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program looks promising, despite the challenges and resistance it faces.