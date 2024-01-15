en English
Pakistan

PFUJ Announces Nationwide Protest Demanding Justice for Slain Journalist

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
PFUJ Announces Nationwide Protest Demanding Justice for Slain Journalist

The Sindh Action Committee of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has announced plans for a nationwide protest on January 19. The demonstration is a response to the unsolved murder of journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar, which remains unresolved 153 days after his untimely death. The union’s leadership has expressed growing frustration over the lack of progress in the case and has hinted at launching a ‘court arrest’ movement in Sindh if justice is not served.

Demands for Justice and Security

Central General Secretary Arshad Ansari unveiled plans for the upcoming protest, indicating that black flags would be hoisted at press clubs across Pakistan. In addition to this symbolic act of mourning and dissent, the Committee plans to hold protest demonstrations and set up hunger strike camps outside press clubs throughout the country on January 25. Convener Mazhar Abbas warned that the hunger strike could potentially escalate into a nationwide movement if the government failed to address their concerns.

The union’s demands extend beyond justice for Mahar’s murder. They also underscore the broader issue of financial and life security for journalists in Pakistan, a topic which Abbas criticized the government for failing to address.

Accusations and Solidarity

Further fueling the union’s ire, PFUJ leader Lala Rehman accused the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Home Minister of misrepresenting the actions of the Caretaker Chief Minister regarding Mahar’s murder case. The union has called for their removal as a result.

Despite the contentious situation, the union has received expressions of solidarity from various political leaders. Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Maulana Asadullah Bhutto of Jamaat-e-Islami have both pledged to seek justice for Mahar’s murder.

Platform for Protest

The Sindh Journalists Convention, held at the Sukkur Press Club, served as the platform for these announcements. The convention, which saw attendance from journalists across Sindh, further highlighted the plight of journalists in the country and the urgent need for reforms to ensure their safety and security.

Pakistan Protests
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

