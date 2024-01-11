en English
Education

Parents Protest Over Declining Academic Performance and Financial Mismanagement at Gatundu School

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:05 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
Parents Protest Over Declining Academic Performance and Financial Mismanagement at Gatundu School

On a typical Wednesday morning in Gatundu, the usual tranquility was replaced by an uproar as parents of students enrolled at St. Annes Mariaini Primary School staged a dramatic protest, pulling their children out of the school.

The parents, armed with vuvuzelas, thorns, twigs, and placards, marched to the institution, expressing their deep disappointment in a school that was once hailed as a beacon of academic excellence within the Gatundu North sub-county.

Protest Against Poor Academic Performance and Financial Mismanagement

The motivation behind the protest was a decline in the school’s academic performance and allegations of financial mismanagement. The parents demanded transparency and accountability, especially in relation to the recent unexplained hike in fees and lunch costs.

The school, which had once stood at the pinnacle of academic performance within the region, had seen a significant dip in its academic prowess, a fact that did not sit well with the parents.

The parents insisted on a complete overhaul of the school’s management board. They believed that the board was responsible for the school’s drop in performance and the alleged mismanagement of funds. The protest was spearheaded by Fred Gichuki, Tabitha Gitau, and Emmanuel Ndiwa, who took the lead in voicing the parents’ grievances.

Parents Demand Transparency in School’s Finance

One of the main points of contention was the school’s feeding program, which the parents claimed had been transformed into a business venture by the school’s administration. The invisibility of the school’s headteacher during this turbulent period only added fuel to the fire.

Despite the headteacher’s conspicuous absence, the parents remained undeterred, vowing not to return their children to the institution until their concerns were addressed.

Following the protest, Edith Kariuki, the Gatundu North sub-county director of education, met with the parents. She assured them that their concerns had been noted and would be addressed accordingly, promising a thorough investigation into the allegations of financial mismanagement and an evaluation of the school’s academic performance.

Education Kenya Protests
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

