Panama Protests: Environmentalist Damaris Sanchez Faces Terrorism Charges

Perched in the lush highlands of Cerro Punta, Chiriqui, near the Baru Volcano National Park, Damaris Sanchez, an eminent environmentalist and coordinator of Panama's National Network in Defense of Water, stands as a symbol of resistance against corporate intrusion and the plundering of natural resources. Today, she is facing terrorism charges along with 20 other activists following their participation in the vehement protests against an open pit copper mine, operated by the Canadian firm, First Quantum Minerals.

The Catalyst and the Uprising

The strife was ignited on October 23, 2022, when Panama's congress, in an act that many perceived as a threat to national sovereignty, approved a new mining contract. This decision sparked nationwide outrage and gave birth to a movement that would bring the country to a standstill. The protesters, primarily comprised of Panamanians who were deeply concerned about the environmental implications of the mining project, staged widespread disruptions including roadblocks and strikes, leading to significant economic losses, shortages of essential goods, and cancellations of classes across the country.

Repression, Resistance, and Aftermath

The protests were met with intense police repression. Officers clad in riot gear used tear gas and rubber bullets against demonstrators, causing severe injuries. One such casualty was environmental activist Aubrey Baxter, who tragically lost an eye to the violence. Despite the brutal retaliation, the movement stood firm, culminating in a landmark Supreme Court ruling that declared the mining contract unconstitutional, effectively halting the operations of First Quantum Minerals.

The Criminalization of Activism

In the wake of the protests, charges were brought against 21 individuals in Chiriqui, including Sanchez, for alleged terrorism and other crimes related to the protests. The move is being widely interpreted by Panamanian social movement leaders as a calculated attempt to criminalize protest and deter future activism. To counter this, the anti-mining movement, christened 'Panama Is Worth More Without Mining,' along with various human rights groups, are rallying to support the legal defense of the accused. They are steadfastly highlighting the selective criminalization of social leaders, a ploy seemingly designed to silence voices of dissent.