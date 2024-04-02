Palestine Action Occupies Teledyne Factory in Shipley, Protesting Arms Used in Gaza

Palestine Action has taken a bold step by occupying the roof of Teledyne Technologies' weapons factory in Shipley, West Yorkshire, in a pronounced protest against the company's production of military components used by the Israeli defense forces in Gaza. This dramatic action underscores the group's commitment to opposing what it perceives as complicity in the Israeli military's actions in Gaza, which they label as genocide. The announcement came directly from Palestine Action's Twitter, marking a significant escalation in their campaign against arms manufacturers linked to the Israeli military.

Advertisment

Why Shipley's Teledyne?

Teledyne Technologies, the target of Palestine Action's latest protest, is known for its manufacturing of crucial components for missiles and F-35 fighter jets, which are among the military assets used by Israel. The choice of Teledyne's Shipley factory underscores the protesters' strategy of directly targeting the production lines that feed into the Israeli military apparatus. This direct action aims to halt or at least disrupt the supply chain of military equipment, spotlighting the role of international companies in regional conflicts.

Broader Context of Protest

Advertisment

The occupation of Teledyne's Shipley site by Palestine Action is not an isolated incident but part of a broader campaign against arms manufacturers supplying Israel. The protest reflects growing criticism within the UK and globally against companies like Teledyne and Elbit Systems, another defense contractor targeted by Palestine Action for its role in supplying the Israeli military. Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, has been outspoken against what she describes as the genocide in Gaza, although her focus on preserving arms industry jobs has drawn criticism. This tension highlights the complex dynamics between labor interests, political action, and human rights advocacy.

Implications of the Protest

The protest at Teledyne's facility in Shipley carries significant implications for the company, the local community, and the broader geopolitical landscape. By bringing the conflict to the doorstep of a key supplier, Palestine Action seeks to force a public reckoning with the ethical dimensions of military production and sales. Moreover, this action could inspire similar protests internationally, potentially affecting the operations of companies linked to the Israeli military and influencing public opinion on the conflict in Gaza.