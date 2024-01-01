en English
Palestine

Over 300 Global Organizations Rally for Peace on Istanbul’s Galata Bridge

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:36 am EST
In a remarkable display of unity, over 300 civil society organizations and a multitude of civilians gathered on Istanbul’s iconic Galata Bridge, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. This mass demonstration, characterized by its diversity, included representatives from various non-governmental organizations, human rights activists, and citizens deeply concerned about the ongoing conflict. Their collective plea for peace and an end to the violence in Gaza was echoed across the historic Galata Bridge, transforming it into a symbolic platform for their shared message of peace.

Unified Voices for Peace

The protesters urged all parties involved in the conflict to agree to a ceasefire, emphasizing the urgent need for stability and safety for the affected populations. Their collective action sends a potent message from civil society and the general public to international actors and stakeholders in the conflict. Advocating for an immediate cessation of hostilities, they called for the initiation of diplomatic negotiations to resolve the crisis.

Global Outcry for an End to Violence

The global campaign ‘Countdown2Ceasefire’ emerged as the largest call for a ceasefire ever made across the world, with its roots in London and support from various countries. This campaign, initiated by a group of young activists, showcased the power of social media in rallying for peace. In the midst of this, the German capital of Berlin saw police banning a planned pro-Palestine march on New Year’s eve, citing an ‘imminent danger’ of anti-Semitic slogans and glorification of violence.

Schools, Politics, and the Call to Arms

In Craven Arms, a protest was organized by the Craven Arms Friends of Palestine with support from Radnor Palestine Links. A group of students at Luton Sixth Form College organized a walk-out protest against their school’s links to an arms company that supplies weapons to Israel. This sparked a conversation about freedom of speech and pro-Palestine advocacy. Meanwhile, Israel’s finance minister Bezalel Smotrich called for the return of Jewish settlers to the Gaza Strip post-war and suggested Gaza’s Palestinian population should be encouraged to emigrate.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

