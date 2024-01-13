Oakland Protesters Rally Against U.S. Military Aid to Israel Amidst Gaza Conflict

Before the break of dawn on a crisp Saturday morning in Oakland, California, hundreds of protesters assembled at the Port of Oakland in a spirited demonstration against U.S. military aid to Israel amidst its ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza. The protest, organized by the Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC), caused the first shift of longshoremen to cease operations, disrupting the port’s daily operations and echoing with the chants and drumming of passionate community members.

Protesters Stand Against U.S. Aid to Israel

The community members who gathered before sunrise near Middle Harbor Shoreline Park and 7th Street were driven by a common mission – to protest U.S. military aid to Israel. The demonstration saw a sea of faces, with more than a thousand people confirming their attendance for the morning shift of the protest. The organizers, AROC, were expecting a surge in the afternoon, with several thousand more attendees likely to join.

The Aim to Disrupt Port Operations

With the Port of Oakland generating around $12 million in daily revenue, the protesters aimed to disrupt its operations. Lara Kiswani, the executive director of AROC, drew attention to the port’s role in facilitating the transport of military supplies to Israel. She emphasized the financial implications, asserting that the port’s daily revenue mirrored the U.S.’s daily military aid to Israel. By disrupting the port’s operations, the protesters sought to spotlight the U.S.’s role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Protest Aligns with Global Day of Action & MLK Day

The protest, which took place on Saturday, was not an isolated event. It coincided with a global day of action against the war between Israel and Palestinians, a conflict noted for being the deadliest in 75 years. The demonstration also aligned with the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with AROC underscoring King’s vision of human rights and an end to war. Wassim Hage, a spokesperson for AROC, announced that the protesters planned to return in the afternoon to sustain their efforts.

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalates, resulting in over 23,000 deaths in Gaza since Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7, the world watches. The protesters at the Port of Oakland, standing firm in their conviction, serve as a powerful reminder of the global implications of the conflict and the role that international aid plays in perpetuating it.