en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Jamaica

NWA to Initiate Repairs on Hertford Main Road Amid Protests

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
NWA to Initiate Repairs on Hertford Main Road Amid Protests

Residents of Hertford district in Westmoreland, Jamaica, have taken to the streets in protest. Their cause of contention? The neglected state of the Hertford main road. The demonstrations, orchestrated by both locals and taxi operators, involved erecting roadblocks, mirroring the frustration brewing in the community for a long time. The poor conditions of the road have been impacting the daily lives of the residents, with students and commuters bearing the brunt of the discomfort.

Acknowledging the Grievances

The National Works Agency (NWA), in response to the protests, has indicated that plans are underway to commence repairs on the affected parts of the road. Janel Ricketts, the Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region, stated that the project is expected to kick off within a few weeks.

Temporary Solutions to Quell Discontent

Addressing the immediate concerns of the community, George Wright, the Member of Parliament for the area, has announced that temporary repairs will be undertaken. This move is aimed at preventing further protests and providing immediate relief to the residents until the more extensive repair project is initiated.

Hope for the Future

The announcement of the repair plans has brought a glimmer of hope to the community, who have long been grappling with the poor road conditions. While the temporary measures will alleviate some of the immediate challenges, the residents and taxi operators are eagerly awaiting the comprehensive repair project. As the NWA gears up to start the repair works, the community of Hertford district in Westmoreland anticipates a smoother journey ahead.

0
Jamaica Protests
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Jamaica

See more
2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
In an unprecedented achievement, Saudi Arabia has emerged as the leading force in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for venture investment in 2023. According to the venture data platform MAGNiTT, the Kingdom secured a significant 52 percent share of the total venture investment in the region, a considerable leap from the 31
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Jamaica Cricket Association President Calls for Reevaluation of CPL Agreement Amid Franchise Withdrawal
5 hours ago
Jamaica Cricket Association President Calls for Reevaluation of CPL Agreement Amid Franchise Withdrawal
Jamaica Bolsters Border Security with eGates and Upcoming Passenger Name Recognition System
15 hours ago
Jamaica Bolsters Border Security with eGates and Upcoming Passenger Name Recognition System
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Stefflon Don vs. Jada Kingdom: A Lyrical Feud Shakes the Dancehall Landscape
4 hours ago
Stefflon Don vs. Jada Kingdom: A Lyrical Feud Shakes the Dancehall Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
Gallant Star: From Underdog to Potential Champion Under Brett Robb's Guidance
32 seconds
Gallant Star: From Underdog to Potential Champion Under Brett Robb's Guidance
Mark Golding Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet: Unveils Fresh Faces and New Portfolios
47 seconds
Mark Golding Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet: Unveils Fresh Faces and New Portfolios
Hot Wheels Winter Nationals: A Speedy Fundraiser for Veterans
52 seconds
Hot Wheels Winter Nationals: A Speedy Fundraiser for Veterans
Opposition Calls for Resolution in Public Sector Wage Negotiations
1 min
Opposition Calls for Resolution in Public Sector Wage Negotiations
GOCCs in the Philippines Remit Record P100 Billion in Dividends in 2023
2 mins
GOCCs in the Philippines Remit Record P100 Billion in Dividends in 2023
Former Senate President Don Gaetz Raises Over $910,000 for Florida Senate Comeback
3 mins
Former Senate President Don Gaetz Raises Over $910,000 for Florida Senate Comeback
Proposal to Remove William Penn Statue from Welcome Park Withdrawn Amid Controversy
3 mins
Proposal to Remove William Penn Statue from Welcome Park Withdrawn Amid Controversy
Ohio State Parts Ways with Safeties Coach Perry Eliano Despite Strong Defensive Season
3 mins
Ohio State Parts Ways with Safeties Coach Perry Eliano Despite Strong Defensive Season
Waterloo Region Faces Healthcare Crisis as Interpreter Services' Funding Plummets
3 mins
Waterloo Region Faces Healthcare Crisis as Interpreter Services' Funding Plummets
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
12 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
2 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app