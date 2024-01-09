NWA to Initiate Repairs on Hertford Main Road Amid Protests

Residents of Hertford district in Westmoreland, Jamaica, have taken to the streets in protest. Their cause of contention? The neglected state of the Hertford main road. The demonstrations, orchestrated by both locals and taxi operators, involved erecting roadblocks, mirroring the frustration brewing in the community for a long time. The poor conditions of the road have been impacting the daily lives of the residents, with students and commuters bearing the brunt of the discomfort.

Acknowledging the Grievances

The National Works Agency (NWA), in response to the protests, has indicated that plans are underway to commence repairs on the affected parts of the road. Janel Ricketts, the Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region, stated that the project is expected to kick off within a few weeks.

Temporary Solutions to Quell Discontent

Addressing the immediate concerns of the community, George Wright, the Member of Parliament for the area, has announced that temporary repairs will be undertaken. This move is aimed at preventing further protests and providing immediate relief to the residents until the more extensive repair project is initiated.

Hope for the Future

The announcement of the repair plans has brought a glimmer of hope to the community, who have long been grappling with the poor road conditions. While the temporary measures will alleviate some of the immediate challenges, the residents and taxi operators are eagerly awaiting the comprehensive repair project. As the NWA gears up to start the repair works, the community of Hertford district in Westmoreland anticipates a smoother journey ahead.