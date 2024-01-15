en English
Education

Nigerian University Students Protest Against 300% Tuition Fee Hike

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
Nigerian University Students Protest Against 300% Tuition Fee Hike

On Monday, a wave of dissent swept across the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), located in Ondo state, Nigeria. The cause of unrest was a significant hike in tuition fees announced by the university’s administration. An increase that, according to the students, exceeded 300 percent, a figure staggering enough to galvanize them into action.

The Protest

As a form of demonstration against this abrupt surge, the students congregated at the institution’s main gate. United in their disapproval, they orchestrated a blockade, using their bodies and voices as weapons in their battle against the fee rise. The air was thick with the melody of solidarity songs, each note ringing out clear and defiant, challenging the silence of the administrative block. Their physical presence obstructed both human and vehicular access to the campus, turning the once bustling entrance into a fortress of protest.

The Message

Clutched in their hands were placards, each bearing inscriptions that questioned the rationale behind such a steep and sudden increase. Their words, stark against the cardboard, echoed their collective sentiment, a firm stance against the fee increase. Their demands were simple yet resolute. They sought a reversion to the old fee structure, a plea to the university management to consider the financial strain such a hike would impose on the student population.

The Impact

The students’ protest has had a ripple effect on the campus, causing a disruption in the university’s normal functioning. Classrooms were emptied, and corridors that usually echoed with the chatter of students stood silent, the regular rhythm of university life disrupted by the protest. As the news of the demonstration spreads, it’s clear that the echoes of their dissent will not be easily silenced, with more details expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

