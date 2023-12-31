en English
Protests

New York City Braces for Potential New Year’s Protests Amid Recent Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:56 am EST
New York City Braces for Potential New Year’s Protests Amid Recent Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations

With the New Year’s celebrations fast approaching, New York City is fortifying its public safety measures in anticipation of potential protests. The New York Police Department (NYPD), is ready to manage groups that have historically held protests on issues related to Israel-Palestine. These groups have previously gathered in numbers ranging from 1,000 to 5,000.

NYPD’s Preparedness for Potential Protests

Assistant Chief John Hart of the NYPD announced their readiness following the recent pro-Palestinian demonstrations that occurred on a day referred to as ‘Super Saturday’, traditionally a busy shopping day before Christmas Eve. The protests were part of the ‘Shut it Down for Palestine’ movement, organized by pro-Palestinian groups including the ANSWER Coalition. The movement aimed to boycott and disrupt commercial centers on December 23 in response to the ongoing conflict and reported assaults in Gaza.

Pro-Palestinian Protests Beyond New York

It wasn’t just New York feeling the impacts of the protests. Social media posts indicated that large pro-Palestinian protests also took place in other major cities, including Chicago, London, Los Angeles, and Toronto. The protesters sought to highlight the continuing violence during the holiday shopping period.

Security Measures for New Year’s Eve

The NYPD has outlined its plans to ensure the safety of partygoers during the city’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration, which includes establishing a perimeter, monitoring with cameras and drones, and preparing for potential protests. Mayor Eric Adams has addressed security concerns and warned protesters not to disrupt the celebration. In addition to these measures, the NYPD is prepared for potential disruptions and is ready to handle any number of protesters to ensure the event stays safe.

Protests United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

