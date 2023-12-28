en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Protests

New Year’s Eve in NYC: Heightened Security Amid Fear of Protests

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:53 am EST
New Year’s Eve in NYC: Heightened Security Amid Fear of Protests

As the countdown to New Year’s Eve begins, New York City braces for the long-awaited ball drop in Times Square, an event synonymous with the city’s vibrancy. However, this year’s celebrations are clouded by apprehensions of potential unrest, stirred by the city’s Mayor, Eric Adams. The Mayor has voiced concerns about pro-Palestinian protesters disrupting the festivities, a fear rooted in past incidents where protesters succeeded in interrupting emblematic city events, like the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Security Measures Amplified

In light of these concerns, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has risen to the occasion, planning to deploy thousands of officers to ensure the event’s safety. Their arsenal is equipped with an array of high-tech tools, including robots, drones, and bomb-sniffing dogs. But it’s not a lone effort. The NYPD is partnering with the Times Square Alliance, private security firms, and federal authorities to secure the site. The area will be roped off starting at noon on New Year’s Eve, with police checkpoints and security screenings in place.

Policy Changes Pose New Challenges

Despite the extensive security measures, Mayor Adams remains wary, pointing to policy changes that could potentially hamper the NYPD’s ability to manage protests effectively. A recent lawsuit settlement has prohibited the police tactic known as ‘kettling,’ a crowd control method that confines protesters to a small area before making arrests. This change, according to Mayor Adams, could pose a significant challenge.

No Credible Threats Yet

However, it’s worth noting that the NYPD has not received any credible threats of demonstrations at the ball drop. Pro-Palestinian protests have been active in the city, with over 500 demonstrations since the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalated in October. As we approach the year’s end, the city remains on high alert, prepared to maintain order and security during these particularly turbulent times.

0
Protests Security United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

BJP Backs Pro-Kannada Protests: A Sign of Growing Political Attention

By Rafia Tasleem

Pro-Palestine Protests Disrupt Operations at Major US Airports

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Vijayakant's Death Triggers Public Outcry: A Turning Point in Tamil Nadu Politics

By Dil Bar Irshad

Argentines Rally Against President Milei's Economic Reform Decree

By Nitish Verma

Pro-Palestinian Protests Disrupt Traffic at Major US Airports ...
@International Affairs · 5 hours
Pro-Palestinian Protests Disrupt Traffic at Major US Airports ...
heart comment 0
Serbia in Turmoil: Protests and Allegations of Electoral Fraud Shake the Nation

By Salman Akhtar

Serbia in Turmoil: Protests and Allegations of Electoral Fraud Shake the Nation
Argentina in Turmoil: Widespread Protests Against Milei’s Economic Reforms

By BNN Correspondents

Argentina in Turmoil: Widespread Protests Against Milei's Economic Reforms
Riot Police Disperse Opposition Protest in DRC: Election Results Contested

By Nimrah Khatoon

Riot Police Disperse Opposition Protest in DRC: Election Results Contested
Congolese Police Disperse Banned Protest, Injuring Several, as Opposition Plans More Marches

By Nitish Verma

Congolese Police Disperse Banned Protest, Injuring Several, as Opposition Plans More Marches
Latest Headlines
World News
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
26 seconds
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
33 seconds
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
Jacob Mafume's Blueprint to Tackle Harare's Urban Challenges
56 seconds
Jacob Mafume's Blueprint to Tackle Harare's Urban Challenges
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams
2 mins
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams
Petition to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pace
3 mins
Petition to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pace
Nail-Biting Finishes and Strategic Decisions: A Roundup of Recent Cricket Matches
3 mins
Nail-Biting Finishes and Strategic Decisions: A Roundup of Recent Cricket Matches
Political Group 'Wunu tsindowakati' Accused of YouTube Fraud Amid Rising Digital Deceit
5 mins
Political Group 'Wunu tsindowakati' Accused of YouTube Fraud Amid Rising Digital Deceit
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Glamorous Date Night at NHL Hockey Game
5 mins
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Glamorous Date Night at NHL Hockey Game
UN Report Highlights Deterioration of Human Rights in Israeli-Occupied West Bank
5 mins
UN Report Highlights Deterioration of Human Rights in Israeli-Occupied West Bank
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app