en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Motorist Attempts to Drive Through Palestinian Protest in Edinburgh

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:59 am EST
Motorist Attempts to Drive Through Palestinian Protest in Edinburgh

In the heart of Edinburgh, a demonstration aimed at raising awareness about the continued conflict in the Middle East was momentarily disrupted when a motorist attempted to force their way through a crowd of Palestinian protesters. The mass gathering was organized by the Edinburgh Gaza Genocide Emergency Committee, a collective committed to seeking peace and justice for the people of Gaza.

Protesters Demand Ceasefire in Gaza

The demonstration began on The Mound, a bustling center in Edinburgh, shortly before 2 pm on Saturday, January 13. The protesters, united in their demand for an end to the violence in Gaza, were preparing to march towards Bute House when the incident occurred. Their message was strong and clear: enough bloodshed, it’s time for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Tense Moment as Car Attempts to Navigate Through Crowd

At approximately 2:15 pm, a black Seat car found itself in the middle of the demonstration as it tried to navigate Mound Place towards North Bank Street. The vehicle, surrounded by Police Scotland officers, attempted to drive through the sea of demonstrators. The tense moment was captured by many on their phones, with images quickly circulating on social media platforms, shining a light on the incident.

Protest Continues Despite Incident

Despite the brief disruption, the protesters remained undeterred, continuing their march towards Bute House at around 3:30 pm. The incident didn’t dampen their spirits; instead, it seemed to strengthen their resolve to continue advocating for peace. As of writing, there are no reports of anyone being injured during the incident. Police Scotland has been contacted for an official statement regarding the event.

0
Accidents Protests
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
1 min ago
Fatal Accident Closes Road in Shady Side, Investigation Underway
In a tragic turn of events, a fatal accident unfolded in Shady Side, Maryland, on Saturday morning, as confirmed by the Anne Arundel County police. The mishap led to a temporary closure of a road near Bay Breeze. The crash involved a telephone pole, resulting in the death of one person. Impact on Local Traffic
Fatal Accident Closes Road in Shady Side, Investigation Underway
Man Trapped Between Shipping Containers at Liverpool Port Rescued
12 mins ago
Man Trapped Between Shipping Containers at Liverpool Port Rescued
Beloved Community Member Jordan Lee Powell Dies in Tragic Vehicle Collision
13 mins ago
Beloved Community Member Jordan Lee Powell Dies in Tragic Vehicle Collision
Vande Bharat Express Train Collides with Bull, No Passenger Injuries Reported
1 min ago
Vande Bharat Express Train Collides with Bull, No Passenger Injuries Reported
Tragic Landslide in Northwestern Colombia Claims 33 Lives
2 mins ago
Tragic Landslide in Northwestern Colombia Claims 33 Lives
Major Fire at Wildberries Warehouse amid Ongoing Conflict in Russia and Ukraine
5 mins ago
Major Fire at Wildberries Warehouse amid Ongoing Conflict in Russia and Ukraine
Latest Headlines
World News
Gonzaga's Historic Run: A Look at College Sports Then and Now
27 seconds
Gonzaga's Historic Run: A Look at College Sports Then and Now
Nick Saban Retires, Shakes Up College and NFL Coaching Scene
46 seconds
Nick Saban Retires, Shakes Up College and NFL Coaching Scene
Yapp Hung Fai Expresses Enthusiasm for Hong Kong's Return to AFC Asian Cup
1 min
Yapp Hung Fai Expresses Enthusiasm for Hong Kong's Return to AFC Asian Cup
Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season
1 min
Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator
1 min
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator
Angel City FC Selects Alabama's Felicia Knox in NWSL Draft
2 mins
Angel City FC Selects Alabama's Felicia Knox in NWSL Draft
Trump's Moderated Rhetoric at Fox News Town Hall: A Political Pivot?
2 mins
Trump's Moderated Rhetoric at Fox News Town Hall: A Political Pivot?
Woman Alleges Lifelong Diarrhea Due to Ozempic-Induced Bowel Injury
3 mins
Woman Alleges Lifelong Diarrhea Due to Ozempic-Induced Bowel Injury
Biden's Reelection Campaign Bolsters Team with Strategic Hires
3 mins
Biden's Reelection Campaign Bolsters Team with Strategic Hires
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app