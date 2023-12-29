Motorbike Protesters Rally Against PUV Franchise Consolidation

In a recent display of public dissent, a protest caravan led by bikers and motorcycle riders boldly expressed their opposition to the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) franchise consolidation. This government initiative, aimed at improving public transport regulations and streamlining transportation services, has sparked resistance among various transport groups who perceive it as a potential threat to their livelihoods and the broader transport industry.

Mandate for Consolidation Meets Resistance

The PISTON-Cebu, a prominent transport group, spearheaded a transport strike in Cebu City against the impending December 31 deadline for PUJ consolidation. The new memorandum stipulates that non-consolidated public utility jeepneys (PUJs) can continue operations until January 31, 2024, but consolidation remains obligatory. Drivers and operators, fearing the revocation of their franchises, are persisting in their battle against the consolidation deadline and the PUV Modernization program. Strikes, led by groups like Piston and Manibela, have spread nationwide, reflecting widespread discontent among the transport community.

The Implications of the PUV Modernization Program

The government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) requires operators to consolidate individual franchises under cooperatives or corporations, facilitating the acquisition of new, eco-friendly transport vehicles. However, the potential loss of livelihood for thousands of jeepney drivers, as well as the impact on commuters and the economy, has raised significant concerns. Senator Imee Marcos has urged the DOTr to retract its deadline for the PUVMP, citing the financial hardships faced by operators and drivers in procuring new vehicles.

Call for Review and Reconsideration

The Supreme Court (SC) has ordered the DoTr and the LTFRB to comment on the petition seeking to declare the department order and circulars implementing the PUVMP null and void. Labor groups are urging the government to rethink the PUVMP, highlighting its potential effects on the transportation of workers and the livelihood of jeepney drivers. The bikers and motorcycle riders partaking in the protest caravan are amplifying these concerns, pressuring policymakers to consider the ramifications of the franchise consolidation on independent operators and smaller transport entities.