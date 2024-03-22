Moroccan Town 'Figuig' Protests Water Management Plans: Regional Leaders Meet with Residents

In eastern Morocco, the oasis town of Figuig has become a focal point of contention, as residents and civil society groups rally against a new water management plan. This initiative, part of Morocco's 2020 National Drinking Water Supply and Irrigation Program, aims to transition the control of drinking water from local to regional management, raising concerns over privatization and water affordability.

Advertisment

Roots of Resistance

The protests, which have seen thousands of Figuig's inhabitants cease paying water bills and take to the streets since November, stem from fears that the policy shift could endanger their way of life and the sustainability of their community. The town, entirely reliant on an underground aquifer for both drinking and irrigation, faces potential upheaval. The arrest of protest leader Mohamed Brahmi in February for challenging the plan has only fueled the fire, with his sentencing to prison for incitement and insult amplifying the outrage.

Government's Stance

Advertisment

Authorities, however, argue that the policy is necessary to cope with the challenges posed by climate change, drought, and diminishing groundwater levels. They assure that the plan will not lead to privatization or price hikes, despite provisions for limited private sector investment. The inclusion of local representatives in the management of the new multi-service agency is intended to allay fears, but a significant communication gap remains between the government and the community.

A Glimpse into the Future

The standoff in Figuig highlights a broader debate over water management in the face of environmental challenges. While the government views the reforms as crucial for modernizing infrastructure and ensuring water conservation, the community's apprehensions about privatization and affordability reflect a deep-seated mistrust. As Morocco looks to expand these reforms nationwide, the situation in Figuig could set a precedent for how such conflicts are navigated, balancing development needs with community rights.