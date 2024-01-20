Missouri's Abortion Rights Movement: Division Over Viability Clauses

In the heartland of America, Missouri, a fierce battle is underway. Reproductive rights activists are rallying, campaigning to introduce a ballot measure to amend one of the nation's most stringent abortion bans. However, a significant point of contention has arisen within the groups over whether to include a provision permitting the state to regulate abortions after the fetus reaches viability.

Division in the Movement

This disagreement isn't confined to Missouri but reflects a broader division within the reproductive rights movement, particularly in Republican-leaning or swing states. The fear is that without limits tied to fetal viability, such ballot measures may be doomed to failure. Viability typically marks the point at which a fetus might survive outside the uterus, generally considered to be around 23 or 24 weeks into pregnancy. However, this benchmark has evolved with medical advancements, adding a layer of complexity to the debate.

The Viability Clause: A Sticking Point

Some activists vehemently oppose viability clauses, viewing them as arbitrary and stigmatizing for later-term abortions. These abortions, while rare, often occur due to severe complications. The overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 2022 has spurred activists to seek protections beyond the previous Supreme Court-established framework. Yet, the viability framework from Roe appears to be replicated in proposed ballot measures across various states, including Missouri, Florida, and Arizona.

State-wise Challenges and Successes

In South Dakota, Planned Parenthood has withdrawn support for a measure with restrictions post-first trimester. In Oklahoma, activists are embroiled in debates over the inclusion of viability in a constitutional amendment. Florida's proposed measure, which includes a viability clause, has already led to a legal challenge by the state's attorney general. On the other hand, states like California and Vermont have successfully enshrined abortion rights without viability limits, setting a precedent for other states. Similar efforts are currently underway in Maryland and New York.

The Battle in Missouri

The debate in Missouri is particularly intense, with 11 different versions of a ballot measure being considered. Legal challenges by the Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft have further delayed progress. The divisions within the movement underscore the immense challenges activists face in balancing political practicality with the real impact on individuals' lives. The question remains: can the reproductive rights movement find common ground in the face of adversity?