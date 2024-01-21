Mass Protests Erupt in Germany Over Far-Right Party's Deportation Plans

A wave of protests has swept through Germany, capturing global attention and igniting a fiery debate on the hot-button issue of deportations. The spark that lit the public outcry was a meeting held by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, discussing the mass deportation of individuals with foreign backgrounds. The discontent reverberated through city streets, echoing the public's stance against the AfD's controversial plans.

Public Takes a Stand Against Far-Right AfD

The streets of Germany have been filled with protesters for three consecutive days, all united in their opposition to the AfD's proposed deportation plans. Slogans such as "Never Again is Now," and "Against Hate" emblazoned on placards and banners, were a stark testament to the public sentiment against the AfD's far-right ideologies. The turnout was significant, with around 250,000 people participating in protests across the country, a clear indication of the widespread disapproval of the AfD's plans.

Uncovering the AfD's Deportation Plans

The trigger for these massive protests was a report revealing that far-right extremists, including members of AfD, had met to discuss the deportation of millions of immigrants, including some German citizens of foreign origin. These revelations drew parallels with the Nazi-era, leading to widespread condemnation and calls for the AfD to be banned. The details of the discussion, which included plans for the expulsion of immigrants and 'non-assimilated citizens', have sent shockwaves through Germany and the world.

Protests Precede Key Regional Elections

These protests are a significant prelude to three major regional elections in eastern Germany, where support for the AfD is strongest. The demonstrations are seen as a critical response to the rising tide of far-right extremism and neo-Nazi networks in Germany. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has welcomed the protests, acknowledging the concerns of the more than 20 million citizens with a history of migration. While the AfD has denied the plans, the public outrage has led to increasing demands for the party's proscription.