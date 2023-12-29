en English
Palestine

Manhattan Flooded with Pro-Palestinian Protesters Demanding Ceasefire in Gaza

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:47 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 12:25 am EST
Manhattan Flooded with Pro-Palestinian Protesters Demanding Ceasefire in Gaza

Manhattan witnessed a significant pro-Palestinian protest, with approximately 1,000 demonstrators joining the ‘Flood NYC for Palestine’ emergency march. The crowd assembled at notable landmarks such as City Hall, Zuccotti Park, and the Bank of New York Mellon headquarters. Their chants echoed with calls for liberation of Palestine and accusations of genocide against Israel. One protester’s placard pointed directly at President Joe Biden, insinuating him as ‘Genocide Joe has got 2 go,’ a criticism aimed at the U.S. support for Israel. This demonstration took place in the wake of Israel intensifying its military operations in Gaza.

The U.S. Role in Israel-Palestine Conflict

One of the significant grievances of the crowd was the United States’ role in the crisis. The protesters expressed their disapproval of the political, financial, and military backing the U.S. provides Israel. Nerdeen Kiswandi, the founder of the event organizer Within Our Lifetime, delivered a powerful speech emphasizing that without U.S. support, the Palestinian resistance could have overcome Israel. Peru-born rapper Immortal Technique also echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the United States’ role in Israel’s actions.

Protests Targeting Corporations

The protesters managed to block the entrance to the World Trade Center’s Oculus, causing significant disruption. They also called out the Bank of New York Mellon, criticizing it for its investments in Elbit Systems, a defense contractor associated with the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). This act was a larger call against corporations indirectly supporting the conflict through their investments.

A Plea for Ceasefire and Aid Cessation

In a separate, yet equally evocative demonstration, a group of Jewish pro-Palestinian protesters, mainly composed of older individuals, conducted a silent funeral procession in Times Square. They honored the children killed in the Gaza conflict by laying 500 effigies of dead children. This event was a plea for a ceasefire and cessation of U.S. military aid to Israel. The organizers expressed profound concern about the increasing death toll, the escalating conflict, and the impact on the Palestinian population. They emphasized the urgency for a permanent ceasefire and called attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Palestine Protests United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

