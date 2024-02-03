London Sees Over 10,000 March in Protest Against Acts of Genocide in Gaza

Over 10,000 demonstrators coursed through the heart of London, echoing a demand for ceasefire in Gaza. This national demonstration emerged as the first of its kind following the UN's International Court of Justice's directive to Israel, ensuring that no acts of genocide occur in Gaza. The collective voice of the demonstrators, inclusive of Jewish and Zionist groups, was largely peaceful, with a few exceptions leading to two separate arrests.

Protesters against Genocide

Galvanizing the crowd were banners and chants critical of Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding concrete action such as a hostage deal. Despite the potency of the protest, the event was largely devoid of conflict. Scotland Yard's estimation pegged the crowd size at an impressive 20,000 during speeches in Whitehall, reflecting the national sentiment on the issue.

Metropolitan Police's Role

The Metropolitan Police played a crucial role in event management, monitoring the march for offensive content and asserting the authority to demand the removal of face coverings in Westminster. However, this did not extend to religious coverings, respecting the diversity of the protesters. Despite initial restrictions, the march was permitted to conclude near Downing Street, a symbolic end to a powerful demonstration.

International Court of Justice Mandate

Last Friday, the International Court of Justice issued a landmark mandate, compelling Israel to prevent genocide against Palestinians. This decision came in response to an interim judgment by the court's president, Joan Donoghue. The directive has sparked a series of events related to the Gaza conflict, including a massive march by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, a multi-faith peace march, and the reporting of significant casualties and destruction in Gaza by local health ministries and satellite images.