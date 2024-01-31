Liberty Counsel Urges Supreme Court to Revisit Anti-Pro-Life Speech Ordinance

Liberty Counsel, the American civil rights legal organization, has filed a reply brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit the case titled Reilly v. City of Harrisburg. The case targets a buffer zone ordinance in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, which, according to Liberty Counsel, infringes upon pro-life speech outside a Planned Parenthood abortion facility.

Targeting Pro-Life Speech

The organization asserts that the ordinance selectively targets pro-life sidewalk counselors and has been exclusively utilized to curtail their speech, thus breaching their First Amendment rights. Liberty Counsel is representing Colleen Reilly and Becky Biter in this case. Both have been hindered from engaging in peaceful sidewalk counseling and other pro-life activities on public sidewalks adjacent to the facility due to this ordinance.

Challenging Constitutionality

Liberty Counsel contends that the ordinance is unconstitutional and critiques the Third Circuit's reliance on the precedent established by Hill v. Colorado. They argue that recent Supreme Court decisions have labeled such speech restrictions as content-based.

Overturning Hill v. Colorado

In addition, Liberty Counsel is lobbying for the Supreme Court to overturn Hill v. Colorado, aligning with the views of several Supreme Court Justices. Mat Staver, the founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, has stated that the case presents significant First Amendment issues that merit the Supreme Court's attention.