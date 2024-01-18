Kenyan Teachers Transferred Following Parent-Led Protest over Poor Exam Results

In a swift reaction to an episode of parent-led protest, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) of Kenya has transferred all 17 teachers from St. Gabriel Isongo School, Kakamega County. The incident, which saw the school's principal forcibly marched out of the premises by irate members of the community, exposes the underlying tension and disgruntlement over the school's poor performance in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Community Backlash Over Poor Performance

The incident at St. Gabriel Isongo Secondary School was sparked by the dissatisfaction of parents and guardians over the school's academic results. In the 2023 KCSE examination, a concerning 48,174 out of 899,453 candidates scored grade E, reflecting a significant decline in performance. This decline ignited a wave of frustration among parents, escalating to the extreme measure of invading the school premises.

Transfers in Response to Tension

Following the unrest, the TSC took decisive action by reassigning the school's entire teaching staff to neighboring institutions. This move was seen as a necessary step to quell the immediate tension and address the broader issues surrounding the school's declining academic standards.

Appeal for Action and Support

Meanwhile, key figures in education and teachers' unions have spoken out against the incident. The Kenya Primary Schools Head Teachers Association (KEPSHA) national chairperson, alongside KNUT Secretary General Collins Oyuu and KUPPET National Chairperson Omboko Milemba, have called for the Ministry of Education and the TSC to safeguard the credibility of the teaching force. Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has also issued a stern warning against communities staging attacks on educators, emphasizing that learner achievement is a collaborative effort involving all stakeholders.

The incident at St. Gabriel Isongo Secondary School underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive review of educational outcomes and the pressing issues affecting the teaching fraternity in Kenya. It serves as a stark reminder of the collective responsibility in shaping the future of the nation's youth and the importance of fostering a supportive environment for educators.