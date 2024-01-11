Kenyan Parents Protest Against Principal Over Dismal School Performance

Discontent and frustration boiled over in Moiben, Uasin Gishu County, as parents of students at Mafuta Secondary School took to the streets to protest the school’s abysmal performance in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams. The school’s gates were barricaded by parents, their anger palpable as they stood in the face of seven years of disappointing academic results, with the top student scoring a D+ and many others receiving grades of E.

Accusations of Negligence and Mismanagement

The parents laid blame squarely on the school’s Principal, Chrispinus Mukenya, accusing him of negligence and a lack of involvement with the school board. They alleged frequent absences and unauthorized selling of school property, pointing to a disturbing trend of mismanagement that they believe has contributed to the school’s consistently poor performance. The school’s troubling track record, with the highest mean grade over the past seven years reported as being 2.0, seemed to validate their concerns.

Principal’s Defense Falls on Deaf Ears

Principal Chrispinus Mukenya defended his performance, attributing the failings to a lack of support and a disrupted learning environment caused by the protesting parents. However, his attempts to shift blame were met with staunch opposition. The protestors remained adamant about their grievances, with Board Chair Muhammed Abdi openly criticizing the Principal’s qualifications and his detrimental impact on the students.

Protests Extend to Mafuta Primary School

The parents’ dissatisfaction extended beyond the secondary school. Mafuta Primary School, which has similarly underperformed in recent years, also found itself at the receiving end of the parents’ ire. The parents have called on the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to intervene and take immediate action to safeguard the education and future of their children. Their impassioned plea highlights the alarming state of education in the region and the desperate need for institutional reform.